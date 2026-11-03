A customer built the autonomous loop before we finished pitching it

I got a call this week with feedback from one of our MCP Champion accounts. It wasn't supposed to produce a customer story. It turned into one anyway, because the person on the other end described, unprompted and in his own words, the thing we've spent this year trying to explain in the abstract: an autonomous loop, built with what his team already had to solve a critical efficiency need, not just a vision on a roadmap.

Here's the motion his support team used to run

It's the same one almost every support team runs.

A customer:

hits an error

opens a ticket

describes what happened from memory

Support can't reproduce it from a two-sentence email, so someone schedules a call and asks the customer to do it again, live. Often they can't reproduce it either, and that's usually why it was a bug in the first place. A week disappears before anyone agrees on what actually went wrong.

His team skipped most of that.

Fullcapture was already recording every session automatically, so when a ticket lands, support can use the summary generated by agentic session review (ASR) or watch it themselves if needed.

"If we're already capturing it automatically," he told us, "why are we still asking the customer to get on a call and reproduce it? And, as sweat starts to permeate the brow, how many other people hit the same error?"

One prompt to Fullstory MCP turns that into an answer instead of a guess: this page, this error, this many sessions. That's Monitoring and Detection done in less time than it used to take to open the ticket queue.

The best part wasn't even the part they set out to build.

"Our support team is finding bugs and filing them BEFORE the ticket exists," he said. Fullstory surfaced broken behavior nobody had complained about yet, so support started opening the tickets themselves.

I want to be honest about what this is and isn't, because the honest version is more convincing than the polished one.

Nobody on that call has a mandate to build this into an autonomous loop, and it’s a journey, not a destination. There’s still a human scheduling these MCP queries on a ticket-by-ticket basis - today.

It’s what’s next that’s exciting - and it isn't built yet: a client-side agent that can answer or route these insights and tickets that arrive pre-loaded with the session evidence, some of them closed without anyone touching them.

That gap has a name

It's the same handoff we've written about elsewhere, the distance between a person deciding what to do with an answer and the action leaving their hands entirely. This team is standing right at that line, which is a more useful place to learn from than a case study that claims to already be past it.

He's also eyeing the proactive half of this. His team just shipped their own AI-driven solution, and the next question on his list isn't only whether it broke: it's whether people are actually completing the flow the way it was designed, or quietly wandering off in the wrong direction and never saying a word about it.

What struck me more than the mechanics was one offhand comment about the Fullstory MCP itself.

"Most companies ship an AI wrapper that does ten percent of what the website does," he said. "Your MCP doesn't feel like that."

That's admittedly a low bar, but also a relatable one. Most companies' AI layers are generalized engineers disguised as a chat window. His team pointed to Fullstory MCP as a meaningful solution within their support queue ecosystem. We’re blushing.

None of this required a new investment

It required getting the behavioral data that was already being captured surfaced in the right way at the right moment, for the right team to inform an answer or mitigate future impact. That's the whole argument for reactive autonomous loops: monitor continuously, detect in real-time, fix it before it becomes a pattern. And as it turns out you don't have to wait for someone to build it for you. One support team built it in a few weeks. The future is exciting!

If you're waiting for a directive autonomous-AI roadmap to catch up - reality is you may already be behind! MCP delivers so much untapped value! Let us help you unlock it.