This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

We fancy Fullstory as a pretty special company: we’re home to smart people, a unique culture, and the ambition to have a big impact. And we’re looking for equally special Account Executives to join the Strategic Enterprise account team. These AEs are dedicated to driving FullStory’s growth by adding new, delighted customers in the Enterprise space as well as growing relationships within our existing customer base. The pace of Fullstory is fast and the landscape we’re playing in is ever-changing. We’re looking for someone who thrives when challenged and likes to work hard.

In a typical day, you might:

Own a Strategic Enterprise territory where you are responsible for business development, client engagement, and generating new customer contracts as well as expansion contracts with existing customers.

Craft long term plans for acquiring and growing an account with a thorough understanding of the Strategic Enterprise sales cycle

Actively prospect new business opportunities via cold calling, cold emailing, LinkedIn outreach, and utilizing your own network

Manage multiple relationships simultaneously both internally at Fullstory and externally within an account in order to drive new business or expansion

Use technology to accurately forecast, manage deal stages, and understand pipeline predictability

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of selling a SaaS product into Strategic Enterprise stakeholders within Product, Data, or Engineering teams.

A track record of quota attainment of annual quota over $1 million USD.

Experience multithreading, networking and building relationships within a Strategic Enterprise account.

Experience running value-based, technical demonstrations in partnership with other internal departments such as Sales Engineering, Professional Services, and Customer Success.

Proven ability to effectively source and qualify net-new business, as well as drive expansion business within current accounts.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Successfully hit all ramp goals including Pipe Generation and Bookings.

Establish and demonstrate expertise across the full suite of Fullstory offerings and a firm go-to-market plan for your target accounts, including buyer personas and industries served.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Consistent achievement of all goals and metrics, including Pipe Generation and Bookings

Establish credibility and expertise across stakeholders and partners - both internal and external (customers)

The base salary for this position ranges from $160,000 - $180,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $320,000 - $360,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!