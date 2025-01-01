This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

Fullstory is on a mission to empower businesses with the deepest possible understanding of digital user behavior. Our patented technology transforms every digital interaction into high-quality, actionable data—fueling better decisions, more intuitive products, and ultimately, superior customer experiences.

Our Data Pipeline services are responsible for processing hundreds of thousands of browser and mobile application events every second and quickly transforming this data into easily consumable activity for machines and humans alike.

As a Senior Software Engineer focused on our Ingestion pipeline, you will be working on evolving our highly reliable, secure, performant, and cost efficient foundation for the capture and processing of behavioral data. This data feeds both the product analytics features in our own application as well as both internal and external data analytics and machine learning systems, where streaming accurate data as it is being captured can power further insights and interventions for our customers.

In a typical day, you might:

Engineer distributed systems that operate at hundreds of thousands of requests per second using Go, Kubernetes, and GCP.

Explore ideas about how to unlock new features through thoughtful architecture and framework designs.

Ensure the quality, efficiency, and reliability of Fullstory's capture and extraction systems across many services and downstream applications both internally and externally.

Collaborate with your engineering peers through design discussions, pair programming, and thoughtful code reviews to uphold high technical quality and ship with confidence.

Own the operational health of the features you build, monitoring services and resolving issues to ensure our automated labeling is fast, accurate, and reliable for customers.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

You possess a strong understanding the nuances of distributed architectures and tackling capacity and performance challenges when dealing with data at scale.

You have experience writing Golang code in production.

You have experience with Kubernetes and supporting highly available and reliable cloud based microservices in production.

You have worked on asynchronous or streaming ingestion and processing systems and frameworks.

A track record of effective collaboration, autonomy, and ownership. You communicate clearly, document your work, and have a history of delivering on team initiatives, seeing features through from idea to production and beyond.

Leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have delivered enhancements to our Ingestion pipeline to improve performance, reliability and efficiency

You will be an active code and design reviewer for the team and a go-to person for implementation questions.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will have led iterative projects to improve our Ingestion pipeline to deliver immediate and actionable information to downstream consumers.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $80,000 - $90,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!