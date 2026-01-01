This is an in-office position requiring in-office attendance five days per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As our Office Manager, you will be the conductor of daily happenings around our office and support planning of in-person company gatherings. You’ll implement and improve plans to keep our work space both energizing and cost effective.

You will partner with executives and managers on the planning and execution of company gatherings that allow Fullstorians to dive deeper into their work while promoting connection and collaboration. To excel in this job, you must be passionate about customer service and delight in the details of creating a productive in-person work experience.

This is an on-site position, and you’ll work from our Atlanta office 5 days a week. Many Fullstorians work from home outside of Atlanta, but the office is our hub for around 25% of the company who live in the area, as well as for remote Fullstorians who visit Atlanta for on-sites.

In a typical day, you might:

Own on the ground management of external vendors including but not limited to security, cleaning, those handling routine maintenance and repairs, and general contractors as needed.

Create a welcoming environment for Fullstorians working from the office and serve as day-to-day support for questions and concerns.

Support team and company-wide events with logistical needs related to space, planning, communications, travel, food, and activities.

Ensure office workstations and common areas are set up, clean, well stocked, inviting, and ready for use, including managing supplies inventory.

Manage the shipping and receiving of packages, mail, and deliveries. Notify employees of deliveries and ensure packages and mail are picked up in a timely manner.

Work on projects that will help ensure our spaces are safe, productive, and energizing.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

2+ years of office administration, hospitality or event management, or facilities operations experience

Excellent customer service and impeccable organizational skills

Experience building processes and project plans and prioritizing daily/weekly/monthly activities according to those plans

Demonstrated success in high-volume, high-stakes environments where a lot is coming at you and where the priorities change often

Someone who loves to “roll up your sleeves” to independently problem solve and figure things out, even when it’s new or murky

Curiosity and willingness to leverage AI to improve efficiency and streamline daily tasks.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Creating a welcoming, energizing, and productive office environment, leading to strong relationships with Fullstorians who choose to work from our offices each day.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Planning and executing a variety of department and company-wide gatherings that run smoothly and are a positive experience for attendees.

The base salary for this position ranges between $65,000 - $78,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Onsite #LI-DR1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!