The Fullstory Mobile team is dedicated to building intuitive, privacy-conscious native libraries that help app developers create better user experiences. We sweat the details to ensure our tools are thoughtfully engineered, easy to integrate, and built with care. As a remote-first team distributed across North America, we’re looking for a collaborative and technically skilled communicator with deep systems programming expertise to help shape the future of our industry-leading behavioral data platform.

As a Senior iOS Engineer reporting to the Senior Manager of Mobile Engineering, you’ll design solutions that give mobile teams deep, actionable insights into how users interact with their apps, without compromising performance or privacy.

In a typical day, you might:

Use advanced techniques, including reverse engineering, disassembly, decompilation, and debugging, to analyze the inner workings of iOS frameworks and third-party code in order to reconstruct accurate representations of user sessions in our customers’ apps, with a strong emphasis on end-user privacy.

Write cross-platform code in Rust for shared crates, some of which handle activities like stripping potentially private information, networking utilizing Flatbuffers, automated testing, and performance optimizations with asset uploading.

Work alongside specialists in our Go APIs and canvas-based-typescript frontend to ensure impeccably low-performance overhead on the device and high fidelity replay of sessions on our site.

Anticipate and engineer support for evolving iOS technologies like SwiftUI, Live Activities, and RealityKit.

Innovate new feature ideas to enable customers to build better digital experiences and the mobile team to work smarter.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of experience with iOS development and a strong understanding of systems-level concepts.

Experience in C, C++, Rust, or similar low-level languages.

Strong understanding of iOS internals, particularly in the areas of SwiftUI and UIKit rendering.

Understanding of Swift compilation.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Diagnose and resolve complex issues in our SDK as it runs inside some of the most widely used consumer apps in the App Store.

Ship thoughtful improvements that streamline integration and reduce developer pain points in Xcode, helping teams adopt FullStory more easily and confidently.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Deliver impactful Application Performance Monitoring (APM) features within the SDK, enabling teams to detect and resolve performance issues faster and build higher-quality mobile apps.

Design and ship novel mobile Product Analytics capabilities, like our Forced Restart signal, by leveraging FullStory’s uniquely powerful session capture approach to surface deep UX friction insights

