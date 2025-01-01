This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States, with travel up to 30% of the time.

Fullstory is looking for a highly skilled professional who will use a mixture of relationship skills, analytical expertise, and product depth to ensure Service Delivery Partners maximize Fullstory customers' return on investment. The Role encompasses the vital responsibility of overseeing a portfolio of customers and partners at the same time, ensuring their sustained success and growth.

To further accelerate Fullstory’s growth and partner-first strategy, we are expanding our U.S. ecosystem of global services partners who are leading the way in building and optimizing enhanced digital experiences for our enterprise clients. Reporting to the Chief Customer Officer, the Partnership Success Director is responsible for leading the Partner Delivery Program at Fullstory. This position is pivotal to the future of Fullstory with the responsibility of cultivating a best in class methodology to enable and oversee a hand selected partner ecosystem. Directly aligning to existing Customer Journey best practices, this role will serve as the cohesion point to ensure the integrity between which in turn, executes deliverables across onboarding, consulting and account management (CSM) engagements.

The ultimate measures of success for this role will be on Fullstory customer retention and expansion through the partner network.

In a typical day, you might:

Act as commercial point of contact and trusted business advisor to a highly-targeted network of Delivery partners, while proactively overseeing, measuring, and managing partner effectiveness through key relationships and partner scorecards.

Proactively partner with CX leaders to identify and mitigate risks to customer churn and manage partner engagements to forecast revenue impacting events.

Prepare and deliver executive-level presentations for senior management highlighting customer retention, adoption, and growth across the Partner customer portfolio.

Create and deliver educational content and campaigns to drive the adoption of core Fullstory functionality and new releases. Build rich persona-based enablement and in-app onboarding to mature Fullstory use cases and drive customer stickiness.

Proactively support co-sale opportunities with our sought after accounts, develop co-marketing activities for mutual benefit, while providing our solution partners with ongoing product, service, sales and market support.

Work closely with the CX and Sales leadership team as their key solution partner resource and expert on KPIs for active customer engagements and resulting expansion opportunities.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven track record in Account Management, Solution/Value Engineering, Consulting, Customer Success, or Partner/Channel Management in SaaS.

Experience gathering and analyzing insights from data sets to guide decision-making processes, solicit cross-functional buy-in, and measure results.

Experience directly managing a team of customer facing, technical, commercially incentivized teams.

Experience building and influencing relationships with revenue stakeholders at all levels of management (e.g., partners, customers, consultants).

The base salary for this position ranges from $140,000 - $175,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $200,000 - $250,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!