This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Bogotá, Colombia.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Monitoring & Alerting team, you will play a key role in building out StoryAI Opportunities- an AI agent that proactively surfaces insights for customers and empowers them to take action faster, the portion of the product the team is primarily responsible for. Fullstory has a wealth of data, a strong strategy, momentum, and product alignment, but we need you to help us execute on this vision. With a customer-centric mindset, you will interact directly with senior leaders, engineers on other teams, design, and product management to help meet this vision.

In a typical day, you might:

Architect and advocate for infrastructure that’s needed to support AI related applications.

Lead the team to implement AI related architecture.

Research, experiment with, and deploy LLM-powered features with effective LLM Ops strategies to drive AI innovation.

Develop backend systems, work with vector databases, and help manage data models for efficient AI representation and parsing to support AI applications.

Partner with design, product management, and other engineers to help make AI features better serve customer needs.

Here's what we’re looking for:

Proficiency and experience in a backend programming language such as Go, C++, Rust, or Java.

Experience and proficiency in data preprocessing, database design, and data analysis.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, related field, or equivalent experience.

English language fluency (speaking, reading, writing) required for collaboration with our US-based teams, including daily communication, technical discussions, and documentation

Bonus: experience in designing, deploying, and maintaining autonomous AI systems in production, including LLMs or RAG systems.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will be delivering features to production with growing autonomy, taking ownership of projects that directly help our customers understand their digital experience issues.

You will have become a trusted technical voice on the team, using your expertise in our services to influence the design of new features on the product roadmap.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will have contributed to the design and delivery of a major feature, measurably reducing the time it takes for customers to get value from their data.

You will have become the go-to expert for a core part of our infrastructure, using customer insights and your deep technical knowledge to assist other engineers and influence the future of the product roadmap.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $80,000 - $89,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to x% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!