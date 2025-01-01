This role can be performed remotely from anywhere within the United States

The Fullstory Mobile team is dedicated to building intuitive, privacy-conscious native libraries that help app developers create better user experiences. We sweat the details to ensure our tools are thoughtfully engineered, easy to integrate, and built with care. As a remote-first team distributed across North America, we’re looking for a collaborative and technically skilled communicator with deep systems programming expertise to help shape the future of our industry-leading behavioral data platform.

As a Senior iOS Engineer, you’ll design solutions that give mobile teams deep, actionable insights into how users interact with their apps, without compromising performance or privacy.

In a typical day, you might:

Use advanced techniques for reverse engineering, disassembly, decompilation, and debugging, to analyze the inner workings of iOS frameworks and third-party code in order to reconstruct accurate representations of user sessions in our customers’ apps, with a strong emphasis on end-user privacy.

Write cross-platform code in Rust for shared crates, some of which handle activities like stripping potentially private information, networking utilizing Flatbuffers, automated testing, and performance optimizations with asset uploading.

Work alongside specialists in our Go APIs and canvas-based-typescript frontend to ensure impeccably low-performance overhead on the device and high fidelity replay of sessions on our site.

Anticipate and engineer support for new iOS platform-specific features, such as SwiftUI.

Innovate new feature ideas to enable customers to build better digital experiences and the mobile team to work smarter.

Leverage AI as a productivity multiplier to design creative solutions and derive actionable insights that drive team goals.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of technical experience.

Deep systems programming knowledge and an eagerness to apply that knowledge to iOS; while iOS/macOS experience is valuable for this role, it is not required.

Experience mentoring less experienced engineers and would be willing to eventually take a leadership role in ensuring our iOS offerings are best-in-class.

The ability to help the team complete timely releases, wisely balancing competing concerns to deliver a great product.

The ability to gain a solid understanding of customers’ needs and offer constructive feedback to the cross-functional team as we meet those needs.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Diagnose and resolve complex issues in our SDK as it runs inside some of the most widely used consumer apps in the App Store.

Ship thoughtful improvements that streamline integration and reduce developer pain points in Xcode, helping teams adopt Fullstory more easily and confidently.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Deliver impactful Application Performance Monitoring (APM) features within the SDK, enabling teams to detect and resolve performance issues faster and build higher-quality mobile apps.

Design and ship novel mobile Product Analytics capabilities, like our Forced Restart signal, by leveraging Fullstory’s uniquely powerful session capture approach to surface deep UX friction insights.

The base salary for this position ranges between $160,000 - $170,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!