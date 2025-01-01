This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States,

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform focused on reshaping how businesses interact with their online audiences. Through advanced technology and data analytics, we help companies harness the power of their digital platforms to deliver exceptional user experiences. We fancy Fullstory as a pretty special company: we’re home to smart people, a unique culture, and the ambition to have a big impact.

At Fullstory, as a Sales Strategy & Compensation Manager, you’re not just running numbers — you're strategically partnering with Sales leadership, RevOps, Finance, and HR to shape how the organization delivers high performance across its global Go-To-Market (GTM) teams. This is a highly visible and influential role where your work directly impacts revenue growth, team performance, and company culture.

In a typical day, you might:

Merging incentive compensation plan design with business strategy to drive desired outcomes and optimize go-to-market efficiency.

Leading the annual design and implementation of territory, quota, and compensation plans for Sales, Customer Experience, and Partnerships, ensuring seamless execution.

Supporting strategic planning through comprehensive revenue, pipeline, headcount, and territory analysis, providing critical insights for informed decision-making.

Optimizing plan performance through continuous evaluation, implementing data-driven refinements to maintain alignment with evolving business objectives and maximize performance.

Maintaining market-competitive compensation strategies through in-depth market research and trend analysis, recommending strategic adjustments to compensation plans to attract and retain top talent.

Facilitating expert stakeholder communication and collaboration, serving as the primary point of contact for compensation inquiries and collaborating with leadership to drive cross-functional initiatives and improve operational efficiency.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of relevant work experience designing and implementing GTM strategies and incentive compensation plans in a Strategy, Sales Ops, RevOps, Planning, or Business Operations role at a B2B SaaS or technology company.

Experience programming and administering commission software tools (CaptivateIQ experience a plus).

Thorough understanding of Salesforce's core functionalities, customization tools, and development capabilities.

Experience performing detailed data analysis, presenting key insights and strategic recommendations to C-suite executives, directly impacting decision-making.

Experience managing and prioritizing multiple short and long-range projects simultaneously.

The base salary for this position ranges between $112,000 - $140,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

#LI-Remote #LI-SO1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.