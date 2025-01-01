This role can be performed anywhere within the Eastern timezone region.

Fullstory is seeking a proactive and data-driven Senior Program Manager to join our Digital Customer Success team. In this role, you will be pivotal in scaling our customer success strategy through digital initiatives focused on driving product adoption and customer retention. You will design, implement, and optimize engaging programs that deliver content and insights throughout the customer journey, maximizing user adoption, value recognition, and account retention. This cross-functional position partners with CS leadership, Marketing, and Product to ensure exceptional customer experiences through digital channels.

In a typical day, you might:

Design and launch scalable and automated success programs across the customer lifecycle. This involves creating various program types (e.g., in-app workflows, email campaigns, and webinars) for all Fullstory customers regardless of segment.

Analyze the end-to-end digital customer journey, using behavioral and customer data to identify friction points, opportunities for improvement, and to proactively detect trends in product adoption, risks, and expansion opportunities.

Define, track, and report on key performance metrics for digital success programs (e.g., customer health, product usage/adoption, ROI), and implement optimization strategies, including A/B testing and user segmentation.

Manage a portfolio of digital success programs, including planning, execution, and regular business reviews, proactively identifying potential risks or roadblocks, and leveraging data analysis to measure program effectiveness and drive iterative improvements.

Collaborate cross-functionally with Product, Marketing, and Success teams to align digital success programs with product roadmaps, marketing campaigns, and overall customer success strategies, ensuring seamless execution and a unified customer experience.

Here's what we're looking for:

Experience in digital customer success, program management, customer enablement, or related fields.

Strong data evaluation skills, including the ability to identify and communicate customer insights and trends.

Capable of building and managing complex digital programs with measurable business outcomes in customer engagement tools such as Appcues and Matik or similar.

Excellent organizational and project management skills with the ability to prioritize and manage commitments effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills with strong attention to detail. Ability to work both independently and cross-functionally to achieve goals.

The impact you will have in 6 months:

Design, launch, measure, and improve existing Fullstory digital success programs.

Establish yourself as a trusted expert on digital programs and customer data within the organization.

The impact you will have in 12 months:

Expand our success program library to deliver relevant customer outcomes at scale by using data to identify insights and trends.

Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure digital success programs are aligned with company goals and metrics for growth, adoption, and customer satisfaction.

The base salary for this position ranges between $97,750 - $115,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!