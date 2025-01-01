This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Customer Insights Analyst on our Professional Services team, you will lead customer-facing engagements, focusing on technical and analytical projects for some of our most strategic accounts. Utilizing your Fullstory expertise, you'll help customers achieve new levels of data maturity, providing tailored solutions based on their objectives, enabling them to find insights in the Fullstory platform, and educating them on opportunities to enhance performance, engagement, and overall value attainment. Our team members are naturally curious, entrepreneurial, and dedicated to delivering the best outcomes for our customers.

The ideal candidate for this role will be insatiably curious, intrinsically entrepreneurial, and passionate about doing what’s best for our customers.

You will be required to travel 25% of the time.

In a typical day, you might:

Serve as a consultant and advisor, building and maintaining relationships with customers who trust our data and recommendations, and derive clear business value from our partnership

Engage deeply with new customers to help them deliver specific business initiatives and improve overall product value and adoption

Deliver scoped enablement engagements to new Fullstory users from our most strategic customers via virtual and/or on-site delivery

Leverage your consulting experience to conduct Fullstory-driven analyses, synthesize data and present insights across a broad spectrum of industries, products, and use-cases

Advise customers on best practices to enhance data maturity, designing and delivering project plans that align with their technical skills, timelines, and business goals.

Deliver summaries and presentations about technical deliverables and insights directly to customers via email and in meetings. Translate them into meaningful opportunities and actions for Fullstory customers.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

2+ years of experience in a customer-facing analytical role (e.g., CSM, Client Analytics, Consulting) where you were responsible for presenting data analysis and insights to external clients.

Demonstrated experience using data analysis and visualization tools (such as SQL, Looker, Tableau, or Snowflake) to build dashboards and derive insights from customer data.

Proven ability to manage customer-facing projects, track deliverables, and communicate progress.

Excellent communication skills, with experience translating complex technical analysis into clear, actionable recommendations for business stakeholders.

Familiarity with leveraging AI tools and technologies to analyze data sets, identify patterns, and surface insights for customers.

Exposure to web technologies and UX principles (e.g., understanding of CSS selectors) to effectively analyze and consult on digital experiences.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Enhanced Customer Data Maturity and Value Attainment: Within the first six months, the Senior Customer Insights Analyst will significantly impact several accounts by guiding customers to achieve higher levels of data maturity. Through tailored Fullstory-driven analyses and actionable insights, they will enable customers to make data-informed decisions, leading to improved engagement, performance, and overall value attainment from the FullStory platform.

Strengthened Customer Relationships and Increased Product Adoption: By serving as a trusted consultant and advisor, the analyst will build and maintain strong customer relationships. Through effective enablement engagements and best practice advisories, they will drive increased product adoption and digital maturity, ensuring customers see clear business value from the partnership with Fullstory.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Driving Strategic Business Outcomes and Digital Transformation: Within 12 months, the Senior Customer Insights Analyst will have led multiple high-impact engagements, leveraging Fullstory data to provide strategic recommendations that directly influence business initiatives. By presenting clear, actionable insights tailored to industry-specific use cases, they will help customers achieve significant digital transformation, enhancing performance metrics such as user engagement, conversion rates, and overall customer satisfaction.

Establishing Long-Term Strategic Partnerships and Expanding Revenue Opportunities: By consistently delivering value and fostering strong advisory relationships, the analyst will position Fullstory as an indispensable partner for strategic accounts. Their influence will not only increase customer retention and satisfaction but also identify opportunities for upsell and cross-sell, contributing to revenue growth and solidifying Fullstory’s role in customers' long-term digital strategy.

The base salary for this position ranges between $95,000 - $105,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-DR1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!