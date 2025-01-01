This role can be performed remotely from anywhere within the United States

The Fullstory mobile team has a passion for building privacy-sensitive, exceptionally crafted, and intuitive native libraries to help app developers make their experiences “suck less” and their users happier. With a remote-first team working throughout North America, we are looking for an empathetic and effective communicator with extensive systems programming expertise to help build a best-in-class digital experience intelligence platform.

As a Senior Android Engineer on the Fullstory Mobile team, you will design solutions to help Android developers understand all facets of how customers use their apps.

In a typical day, you might:

Use advanced techniques to reverse engineer, disassemble, decompile, and debug what Google and other developers have built to re-create representations of end-user sessions of our customers’ apps, with privacy as a chief concern.

Help develop the first iteration of our support for Compose Multiplatform, including tackling new low-level cross-platform problems that have not been solved before.

Write cross-platform code in Rust for shared crates, some of which handle activities like stripping potentially private information, networking utilizing Flatbuffers, automated testing, and performance optimizations with asset uploading.

Work alongside specialists in our Go APIs and canvas-based-typescript frontend to ensure impeccably low-performance overhead on the device and high fidelity replay of sessions on our site.

Work together with the iOS team on cross-platform issues.

Help build Android support for common frameworks such as Flutter, React Native, Xamarin, Cordova, etc.

Innovate new feature ideas to enable customers to build better digital experiences and the mobile team to work smarter.

Leverage AI as a productivity multiplier to design creative solutions and derive actionable insights that drive team goals.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Preferably, experience with Kotlin Multiplatform or Compose Multiplatform. Low-level experience, or experience tackling issues across native platforms is a huge plus.

Deep systems programming knowledge and an eagerness to apply that knowledge to Android; while Android experience is valuable for this role, it is definitely not required.

Experience mentoring less experienced engineers and setting the example in ensuring our Android offerings are best-in-class.

The ability to help the team complete timely releases, wisely balancing competing concerns to deliver a great product.

The ability to gain a solid understanding of customers’ needs and offer constructive feedback to the cross-functional team as we meet those needs.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The base salary for this position ranges between $160,000 - $170,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-CD1 #LI-Remote

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!