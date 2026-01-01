This role is on-site and requires in-office presence in London 4 days a week. Candidates must be able to reliably commute to our London office.

We're looking for a People Operations Coordinator to be our on-the-ground HR and office presence in London. You'll play a hands-on role in supporting employees throughout their journey at the company, from onboarding to offboarding and everything in between, while helping keep our London office running smoothly.

You'll be the go-to person for employees in the UK, partnering closely with our US-based People team to ensure a seamless experience across time zones. The role is varied: one day you might be troubleshooting a facilities issue, the next you're helping improve an HR process or welcoming a new hire.

This is a great fit if you're highly organized, people-focused, and energized by a fast-moving environment where no two days are quite the same. A sharp attention to detail is essential -accuracy matters in everything from employee records to office logistics.

This is an onsite role, based out of our London office four days a week. During busier periods, we'd also look for flexibility in your working hours to collaborate more closely with our US-based People team.

Key Responsibilities:

Employee Lifecycle Management

Global Onboarding: Drive the end-to-end onboarding experience for new hires across the US, EMEA, and APAC, processing all onboarding tasks accurately and within established timelines.

Global Offboarding: Manage offboarding steps, ensuring smooth transitions for departing employees.

HRIS Management: Maintain accurate HRIS data for payroll, reporting, and compliance purposes, with data integrity and timely updates.

Office Operations Support

Serve as the primary contact for the London office, managing badge access, information from our co-working space, and vendor relationships to facilitate a productive work environment.

Collaborate with team members to support local culture initiatives by planning and executing team gatherings and coordinating employee experience activities.

HR Support

Manage and triage employee inquiries through HR service channels, with timely responses and effective issue resolution.

Assist with auditing processes, ensuring that all documentation is accurate and up-to-date to maintain organizational integrity during audits.

Support HR communications and explore the use of AI tools to enhance day-to-day tasks.

Key Behaviors:

Process Ownership: Follow through on tasks from start to finish with care and accuracy. Stay one step ahead by anticipating what's needed next and flagging potential issues early.

Friendly and Proactive Communicator: Share information often—both within the team and across the organization—with kindness, warmth, and a positive attitude. Know when and what to escalate.

Collaborative and Welcoming: Work well with others and make colleagues feel comfortable and supported. Approach every interaction with openness and a team-first mindset.

High Agency: Spot problems and take initiative to solve them. Look for ways to improve how things are done and embrace new challenges with curiosity.

You might be a good fit if you:

Thrive in a fast-paced environment where each day looks a little different and projects change regularly.

Are highly organized with a strong attention to detail—you make lists, follow them, and love checking things off. If something's delayed, you flag it early.

Are passionate about supporting employees and helping people feel welcome and supported.

Are a locked safe when it comes to confidential information—cautious, vigilant, and trustworthy with employee data.

Spot opportunities to improve processes and get excited about finding better ways to do things.

Are eager to grow a career in People Operations and expand your knowledge across HR functions.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Establish strong relationships within the global People Operations team, becoming a trusted resource for HR procedures and office support.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Independently manage key HR processes, proactively suggest improvements, and enhance the overall employee experience in the office.

The base salary for this position ranges between £45,000 - £48,000 GBP. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!