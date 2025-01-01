This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Solutions Architect on our Consulting Services team, you will report to the Manager, Professional Services and help our customers achieve their goals by providing tailored technical and analytical solutions. You will be the primary contact for standard consulting engagements, guiding customers to enhance their data maturity and realize the full value of Fullstory.

Every day, you will collaborate with customers to understand their objectives, design project plans, and translate Fullstory data into clear, actionable insights that improve the customer experience. You’ll work with a curious, entrepreneurial team dedicated to solving technical challenges, refining implementations, and delivering excellent client outcomes.

To excel in this job, you must have a strong foundation in technical concepts and solution design, bring a rigorous and analytical approach to problem-solving, and demonstrate a strong appetite for learning.

In a typical day, you might:

Act as the primary consultant for standard customer engagements, serving as a trusted technical advisor across topics such as data capture, performance optimization, and third-party integrations.

Partner with customers to design and deliver technical solutions and project plans that align with their skills, timelines, and business goals, helping them advance their data maturity with Fullstory.

Collaborate with a wide range of customer stakeholders to diagnose challenges, write or review code when needed, and ensure successful implementations.

Translate complex technical concepts and findings into clear summaries, presentations, and recommendations that resonate with both technical and non-technical audiences.

Tailor communication styles to different customer roles, building strong relationships and helping teams confidently adopt and advocate for Fullstory.

Maintain clear documentation of customer priorities, project outcomes, and value delivered to support continuity and demonstrate the impact of our consulting services.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Technical Fluency: Experience investigating and troubleshooting modern web applications, including using browser developer tools to diagnose front-end behavior, network activity, and data capture challenges.

Analytical Problem-Solving: Demonstrated ability to apply analytical thinking to technical implementations, integrations, or instrumentation challenges to determine effective solutions.

Client Engagement & Stakeholder Management: Ability to lead day-to-day client conversations, translate technical concepts into actionable recommendations, and coordinate across teams to deliver results.

Industry Awareness: Familiarity with digital product environments and industries such as SaaS, Marketing, or eCommerce to provide contextually relevant guidance.

AI Proficiency: Familiarity with AI tools and demonstrated ability to leverage them to improve efficiency, accelerate analysis, refine deliverables, or streamline recurring tasks.

The base salary for this position ranges between $115,000 - $125,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!