This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

Are you a strategic storyteller who lives at the intersection of product, sales, and customer success? Are you comfortable showing how your work moves the needle on driving pipeline? Do you live in AI tools to augment your workflows?

At Fullstory, we believe that understanding the "why" behind every digital interaction is key to building exceptional products and customer journeys. As our Senior Product Marketing Manager, you’ll report to the VP of Product Marketing and help own the narrative that drives our market position, shapes buyer behavior, and accelerates revenue growth. We are the “midfielders” of the GTM motion, helping connect great products with valuable customer outcomes, and shouting about it in between.

To thrive in this role, you need to be equal parts strategist, storyteller, and revenue driver. You should have a proven track record of launching B2B products that exceed revenue targets, the ability to influence senior stakeholders, and experience building scalable go-to-market playbooks that sales teams love to use. You should love using AI to accelerate your workflows and push the boundaries on ways that the team can leverage AI to improve further.

In a typical day, you might:

Architect and execute multi-channel GTM strategies that drive measurable pipeline growth and accelerate sales velocity

Transform product capabilities into compelling outcome focused value narratives that resonate with C-suite buyers and technical decision-makers

Unearth competitive insights, support key deals, and develop battle cards and objection handling that increases win rates

Partner with demand generation to create high-converting content that drives and accelerates pipeline

Conduct research to uncover hidden pain points and buying triggers that inform positioning

Build and deliver quarterly business reviews to executive leadership on market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and go-to-market performance

Here’s what we’re looking for:

2-5 years of product marketing experience in enterprise B2B SaaS, with demonstrable impact on revenue growth. Will focus much more on results than time in seat.

Track record of launching successful products, and a portfolio of assets that you have created.

Experience building enablement materials that demonstrably improve win rates and deal velocity

Executive presence and outstanding communication skills, with experience presenting to C-level audiences

Expertise in modern marketing tech stack and AI tools to drive efficiency and scale

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Launch and execute a go-to-market strategy that generates pipeline

Develop a new competitive positioning framework that improves win rates

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Own a product narrative and GTM strategy that has increased pipeline and ARR growth during your tenure

Drive improvement in product adoption rates through strategic messaging and enablement

The base salary for this position ranges between $120,000 - $140,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

#LI-BS1#LI-Remote

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!