As a Senior Mobile Engineer II on the Guides and Surveys team, you will play a pivotal role in empowering Fullstory customers by architecting the cross-platform libraries—spanning React Native, Flutter, and other environments—that allow showing content like NPS surveys or embedded banners inside of client’s application based on in-app user behavior. You will serve as a senior engineer with a high level of ownership and autonomy, designing the technical foundation for tools that guide, delight, and convert users directly within their mobile journey. To excel in this role, you must be a product-focused engineer with a customer-centric mindset who is obsessed with shipping value and solving complex "small screen" challenges. By building high-performance, reusable systems that bridge the gap between data and engagement, you will have a direct impact on the business success of our global mobile platform and the digital experiences of millions of users.

In a typical day, you might:

Collaborate with Design, PM, and Engineering teammates to plan, architect, and build business-critical mobile features in a tight feedback loop with our customers. Well-written communication is essential.

Ideate with our core team on how to best architect mobile support for customers using Guides and Surveys.

Anticipate and develop support for new mobile (React Native, Flutter, iOS and Android) platform-specific features

Drive improvements to engineering processes, tooling, and best practices, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the engineering organization.

Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, providing technical guidance, conducting code reviews, and fostering a culture of engineering excellence.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

7+ years of professional mobile engineering experience with a proven track record architecting and designing complex technical solutions independently across the entire mobile stack.

Deep cross-platform expertise in React Native and Flutter, including experience building custom bridges, packages, and reusable libraries that ensure seamless compatibility across different host environments.

Strong proficiency in native development (Swift/Objective-C and Kotlin/Java) and a solid understanding of "small screen" design patterns, allowing you to tackle low-level systems challenges and performance optimization regardless of the framework.

Product-focused mindset with high autonomy, possessing the ability to translate customer needs into technical roadmaps and wisely balance architectural depth with the need to ship value to the Guides and Surveys platform.

Exceptional technical communication and mentorship skills, with the ability to serve as a foundational lead for the Guides and Surveys team and provide constructive feedback to cross-functional partners on solution design.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have architected and led the implementation of our mobile strategy for Fullstory’s newest product offering, Guides and Surveys.

Contribute to the strategic planning of the product’s roadmap by providing technical insights, identifying upcoming trends or technologies that could impact the product, and proposing innovative solutions to meet future challenges.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Is a go-to expert in at least one area of the system. Assumes an ownership mindset for a major feature area of our product, seeking to understand directly from our customers how they derive value from the product.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!