This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Brazil.

As a Fullstack Web SDK Engineer on the Web Capture team, you’ll help build and evolve Fullstory’s core web SDK, enabling product teams to better understand user behavior and create exceptional digital experiences. You'll play a critical role in capturing high-fidelity, privacy-conscious session data that powers Fullstory’s session replay and analytics tools.

Every day, you’ll dive into the internals of browser technology to build resilient, high-performance client-side code. You’ll collaborate with thoughtful engineers and cross-functional partners to deliver seamless web experiences, and contribute across our frontend React app, canvas-based Playback graphics view, and backend Go services.

To thrive in this role, you’ll need a deep understanding of modern web technologies and browser behavior, and a passion for building fast, reliable tools that perform in real-world production environments.

In a typical day, you might:

Engineer performant, reliable features in our web SDK using TypeScript—ensuring the accurate capture of user sessions across browsers and frameworks, which is essential to Fullstory’s core value proposition

Contribute to our React-based Playback graphics app, using deep knowledge of browser behavior and canvas rendering to deliver high-fidelity session visualizations that customers trust

Collaborate with backend engineers to design and build Go-based services that support new capture and analysis capabilities, keeping performance and scalability top of mind

Troubleshoot cross-browser inconsistencies and edge cases, ensuring a stable and consistent experience for all users

Partner with stakeholders across Product, Design, and Support to scope work effectively, deliver on time, and contribute to a seamless customer experience

Participate in technical planning and code reviews, bringing your expertise in web performance, browser internals, and fullstack development to guide team success and technical quality

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven experience developing and maintaining production-grade JavaScript or TypeScript libraries or SDKs, ideally consumed by third-party applications or developers

Demonstrated ability to work with browser APIs, DOM behavior, and rendering engines to solve complex technical challenges across different environments

Hands-on experience building modern web applications with React, including knowledge of performance tuning and component design

Backend development experience in a production environment using Go (or similar languages), especially in support of fullstack feature development

A track record of collaborating cross-functionally to scope projects, meet deadlines, and deliver solutions that directly impact product adoption and customer satisfaction

English language fluency (speaking, reading, writing) required for collaboration with our US-based teams, including daily communication, technical discussions, and documentation

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!