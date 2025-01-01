This role is open to candidates based in the Atlanta metro area, as this role requires in-office presence one day per week.

As a Mobile App Specialist in Fullstory Strategic Solutions practice, you’ll drive the adoption of our Mobile App SDK by providing thought leadership on its implementation, integration, and use for prospects and customers. You’ll collaborate with Strategic Solutions, Sales, Solutions Engineers, and Product teams to enhance demo assets—web/mobile apps, collateral, and integrations—to showcase Fullstory capabilities. You’ll innovate demo environments to boost sales and partnerships and act as a key liaison with Product Management, Operations, and Engineering to align product development with market needs.

You’ll lead advancements in our Mobile App SDK, innovate with a dynamic team, and shape go-to-market success. If you’re passionate about mobile technology and thrive in delivering impactful solutions, this role is for you!

In a typical day, you might:

Build and maintain web/mobile apps to showcase Fullstory platform and Mobile App SDK.

Collaborating actively with Product on how to leverage genAI to speed deployment and troubleshooting.

Create high-quality demo collateral for the Strategic Solutions team.

Lead internal projects to improve Fullstory mobile practice, set timelines, track progress, and report results to management.

Collaborate with Sales, Solutions Engineers, and Product to drive revenue and strategic goals.

Provide thought leadership on Mobile App SDK implementation and integration for prospects, customers, and product development.

Conduct internal demos to highlight new assets, SDK integrations, and product features.

Leverage AI coding assistants to rapidly troubleshoot framework related build errors on behalf of customers and sales prospects.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Knowledge of Native APIs (e.g., Swift, UIKit, SwiftUI, Java, Kotlin).

Familiarity with third-party frameworks (e.g., React Native, Flutter).

Understanding of Apple and Android UI creation API differences.

Knowledge of Apple’s & Google’s Privacy guidelines.

App Store submission experience (preferred)

The base salary for this position ranges from $90,000 - $95,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $128,571 - $$135,714 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!