This is a hybrid role based in Atlanta, GA, requiring in-office presence 3 days per week.

As our Senior Financial Analyst, you will report to the Vice President of FP&A and help drive critical financial analysis and insights so that business leaders can make data-driven decisions that impact our company's growth and profitability.

To excel in this job, you must have strong analytical capabilities, excellent business partnering skills, and the ability to translate complex financial data into actionable insights. You will make the news, not just report it.

In a typical day, you might:

Prepare and present impactful financial analyses and compelling data visualizations for board meetings and executive reviews.

Build and refine advanced financial models to support revenue and expense forecasting, incorporating multiple business drivers.

Partner with cross-functional teams to analyze customer retention metrics and trends to uncover actionable insights.

Collaborate cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Success, and Revenue Operations to identify trends, risks, and growth opportunities.

Lead the development, automation, and maintenance of retention analysis dashboards and reporting solutions that improve efficiency and accuracy.

Develop ad-hoc analyses to support strategic initiatives and decision-making.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or related field

4+ years of experience in FP&A, preferably in a SaaS or software company

Advanced Excel skills and experience with business intelligence tools (e.g., Looker, etc..)

Proven track record of building complex financial models and forecasts

Experience with SaaS metrics

The base salary for this position ranges between $90,000 - $105,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.



About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!