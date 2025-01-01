This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

As a Software Engineer on the Product Offerings team, you will play a pivotal role in delivering an exceptional customer engagement experience and maximizing value for our end users. Your efforts will have a direct and lasting impact on the business success and customer satisfaction associated with our flagship product.

To excel in this job, you must have a deep sense of customer empathy and a passion for building products that enable users to maximize the value they glean from our products. You will play a fundamental part in a fast-moving team with big and immediate goals, and be focused on continuous learning and improvement. You will be expected to have a high level of ownership & autonomy.

In a typical day, you might:

Work closely with design and product counterparts to propose new solutions for solving customer pain points or streamlining their experience.

Collaborate with your engineering peers (including with distributed teams) through design discussions, pair programming, and thoughtful code reviews to uphold high technical quality and ship with confidence.

Work closely with customers through our co-creation process, collaborating to craft purpose-built solutions that meet their unique needs and drive exceptional value.

Own the operational health of the features you build, monitoring services and resolving issues if needed.

Here’s what we’re looking for

Understanding of data structures and API design to enable functionality across services.

Proficiency in writing production code in one or more languages such as Go, Java, Python, JavaScript, or TypeScript — with a willingness to learn new languages.

Proven expertise building web applications using React, TypeScript, or similar front end technologies. Experience with a Design System is a plus.

Experience leveraging AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Develop an understanding of your teams core service and product areas and deliver on intra-team projects with minimal oversight.

Contribute to the strategic planning of the product’s roadmap by providing technical insights, identifying upcoming trends or technologies that could impact the product, and proposing innovative solutions to meet future challenges and differentiate us from our competitors.

The impact you will have in 12 Months

Successfully support the development and launch of the team’s flagship project, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver on time and within budget. This will involve innovating a solution to a long-standing problem and creating new features that significantly improves user engagement and satisfaction.

Be a go-to expert for the services and product features in the team’s purview. Have an ownership mindset for the team’s area of responsibility, seeking to understand directly from our customers how they derive value from the product.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $75,000 - $85,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!