This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) team, you will play a pivotal role in empowering Fullstory customers by delivering valuable insights into their users' digital interactions. Your efforts will have a direct impact on the business success and customer satisfaction associated with Fullstory Analytics and StoryAI.

To excel in this job, you must be product focused, possess a strong customer centric mindset, and have a high level of ownership & autonomy. We are obsessed with shipping value to our customers and we hope you are too!

In a typical day, you might:

Collaborate with Design, PM, and Engineering teammates to plan, architect, and build complex features in a tight feedback loop with our customers. Well-written communication is essential.

Ideate with our core team on how to best leverage AI capabilities to further customer delight.

Architect and scale systems (operating at hundreds of thousands of requests per second) that unlock key functionality across all of our products and teams using React, Typescript and Go.

Maintain and troubleshoot parts of Fullstory's production environment, proactively identifying and addressing potential issues, and driving improvements to system reliability and performance.

Drive improvements to engineering processes, tooling, and best practices, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the engineering organization.

Mentor and coach junior and mid-level engineers, providing technical guidance, conducting code reviews, and fostering a culture of engineering excellence.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven track record of building and maintaining large-scale, enterprise-grade web applications

Experience driving consensus on large, complex architectural changes through clear communication and technical writing.

Proven ability to lead and mentor other engineers, fostering a collaborative and supportive team environment.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field and experience writing Go or React code in a production environment.

English language fluency (speaking, reading, writing) required for collaboration with our US-based teams, including daily communication, technical discussions, and documentation

Nice to have: Experience with multi-product architecture, experience with the latest AI trends (LLMs, RAG, Vector Databases, etc)

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Develop an understanding of your teams core service areas and deliver on a team project with minimal oversight.

Contribute to the strategic planning of the product’s roadmap by providing technical insights, identifying upcoming trends or technologies that could impact the product, and proposing innovative solutions to meet future challenges.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Successfully lead the development and launch of a key project, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver on time and within budget. This may involve innovating a solution to a long-standing problem or creating a new feature that significantly improves user experience.

Is a go-to expert in at least one area of the system. Assumes an ownership mindset for a major feature area of our product, seeking to understand directly from our customers how they derive value from the product.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $80,000 - $89,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!