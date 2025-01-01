This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

Fullstory is seeking a Commercial Counsel to join our growing legal team. You will report to our Associate General Counsel for Commercial & IP and lead the negotiation and drafting of a variety of commercial agreements while partnering with various business teams across Fullstory. Every day, you will negotiate complex agreements, manage our commercial negotiations, oversee the work of our outside counsel, and assist teams including Sales, Product, Eng, Marketing, and many others. You will also help improve our legal processes and systems to increase efficiency, and you will have the opportunity to gain experience with product counseling, privacy, and legal ops. To excel in this job, you must be a strong business partner who is an independent thinker with excellent communication, negotiation, and analytical skills, and the ability to resolve complex issues in an effective and solution-oriented manner while managing multiple projects simultaneously.

In a typical day, you might:

Lead the negotiation and drafting of a variety of commercial agreements, including Master Services Agreements, Data Processing Agreements, order forms, non-disclosure agreements, and vendor contracts, with support from supervising attorneys.

Analyze contractual risks and guide other Fullstorians on effective ways to mitigate them.

Partner closely with cross-functional teams, including senior management to address their specific needs (e.g., the sales team on customer deals, the procurement team on vendor contracts, and our various ops teams on process and system improvements).

Identify opportunities to improve and scale legal processes and agreement templates for greater efficiency.

Manage competing priorities, a high-volume workflow, and a range of special projects in our dynamic, high-growth environment.

Track and ensure the company's compliance with applicable global laws and regulations.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

A Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from an accredited law school and an active membership in good standing with at least one state bar is required.

Substantial experience in a law firm and/or a tech company’s in house legal department negotiating terms and conditions, technology agreements, data processing agreements, or other contracts, ideally for a cloud or software company.

Experience with software-as-a-service (SaaS) systems, such as contract lifecycle management (CLM) and customer relationship management (CRM) technology.

Ability to distill complex legal concepts into simple, actionable recommendations for all levels of management and internal stakeholders.

Experience building scalable processes.

The base salary for this position ranges between $175,000-$190,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!