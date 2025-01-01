As a Mid-Market Account Executive, you will report to the Regional Vice President of Mid-Market Sales and be dedicated to driving Fullstory’s growth by adding new, delighted customers to our Mid-Market segment.

To excel in this job, you’ll bring exceptional prospecting skills coupled with the ability to drive value across a highly technical, complex sales cycle. The pace of Fullstory is fast and the landscape we’re playing in is ever-changing. We’re looking for someone who thrive when challenged and likes to work hard and have fun while doing it.

In a typical day, you might:

Own a territory where you are responsible for actively prospecting new business opportunities (All of EMEA)

Document and track all potential and existing client interactions and lead follow-through using Salesforce.

Work cross-functionally with SDRs, Sales Engineers, Product, and Customer Experience teams to provide in-depth technical demos and sell as a team.

Lead sales presentations and product demonstrations with prospects and drive deals to close.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

3+ years of experience in full-cycle SaaS sales role.

An average deal size of $75K-$150K in the last 2 years and experience.

A sales track record of proven success in the B2B SaaS space, exceeding individual quota of at least $1m USD.

Experience running value-based, technical demonstrations in partnership with other departments.

Ability to demonstrate a sales Methodology: MEDDPIC, GAP, SPIN, Force Management etc.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You are successfully sourcing and qualifying net-new business, bringing FullStory’s DXI platform to market.

You are successfully delivering value-driven sales presentations to customers of varying levels and personas.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will be fully ramped, consistently hitting or exceeding quarterly and annual quota targets.

You have become a DXI expert and can successfully demonstrate the value of FullStory to technical customers.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!