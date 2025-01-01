This role can be performed remotely anywhere during PST business hours and within the United States.

Technical Support Specialists at Fullstory are trusted product experts both for the company and for our customers. Whether it’s helping a customer handle the nuance of search or tracking down why their site isn’t capturing user sessions as expected, Technical Support Specialists are constantly working on challenging problems while helping our customers love Fullstory. In this role, you’ll be reporting to the Global Director of Technical Support Specialists and will be serving on the front-line, ready and willing to assist our customers when they reach out.

As a member of the Customer Experience organization at Fullstory, it’s never enough to only focus on a single ticket or play games to lower our response times (ugh). At Fullstory, we know the best way to support our customers is to eliminate snags in the product experience the first time around, and our Technical Support Specialists play a key role in advocating for improvements on the customer’s behalf.

In a typical day, you might:

Support customers via tickets in Zendesk, helping them to recognize the full value of Fullstory.

Advocate for improvements that matter to customers, leading to actual changes within the product and to our processes.

Proactively surface, propose, and implement solutions to broken and inefficient processes.

Budgeted time outside of the support queue (we call this extra-queue-riccular work) to contribute to projects that meaningfully impact company-wide goals.

Leverage AI-powered tools to accelerate troubleshooting, summarize complex customer issues, and identify trends in customer feedback.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Has previously worked as a SaaS support professional troubleshooting technical issues for software bugs or APIs.

Experience prioritizing tickets based on customer needs using Zendesk.

Experience handling escalated customer requests with empathy.

Located in the United States and can work a 9am-5pm PST schedule.

Willing to assist with an incident, critical weekend and after hours rotation.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Manage the support queue with minimal assistance.

Devote up to 40% of your time working on projects outside of the queue.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Be the final point of escalation for the most challenging customer situations.

Contribute to cross-collaborative projects that drive growth for the customer experience (CX) department.

The base salary for this position ranges between $72,500 - $77,500 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!