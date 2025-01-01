This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

Step into the future of behavioral data and AI, where your work will directly shape how companies understand and improve their customers digital experiences.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Data Management team, you will help build out capabilities that power Fullstory’s next generation of AI-enhanced products so that our users can have powerful, intuitive, and frictionless experiences. You will collaborate with your team to design and build new data management capabilities and features that understand and automatically label the critical components that make up digital experiences.

To excel in this job, you must have a deep sense of customer empathy and a passion for building products that are both powerful and simple to use.

In a typical day, you might:

Make instrumentation irrelevant by creating and managing services that automatically identify, label, and provide semantic meaning to raw user event data.

Design and build features that move Fullstory toward a zero-configuration future, allowing our customers to analyze all of their behavioral data with minimal setup.

Partner with product and design counterparts to propose new solutions for solving customer pain points or streamlining their experience.

Collaborate with your engineering peers through design discussions, pair programming, and thoughtful code reviews to uphold high technical quality and ship software with confidence.

Own the operational health of the features you build, monitoring services and resolving issues if needed.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

A passion for solving complex engineering problems. You are excited by the challenge of turning raw, unstructured behavioral data into meaningful, semantic information that enables automated insights and powers downstream systems.

Experience designing robust and scalable APIs. You have a history of building, and maintaining high-performance services, ideally with experience using technologies like gRPC and Protocol Buffers.

Proficiency in a strongly-typed language. You're comfortable building backend systems in a language like Go, Java, Typescript, or Rust, and you appreciate the value of type safety in large-scale systems.

Experience building, monitoring, and managing distributed systems at scale. Bonus points if you have experience working with Apache Solr or Apache Lucene.

A track record of effective collaboration, autonomy, and ownership. You communicate clearly, document your work, and have a history of leading and delivering team initiatives, seeing features through from idea to production and beyond.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will be delivering features to production with growing autonomy, taking ownership of projects that directly reduce our customers' need for manual data configuration.

You will have become a trusted technical voice on the team, using your expertise in our services to influence the design of new features on the product roadmap.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will have contributed to the design and delivery of a major feature that fundamentally moves us closer to a zero-configuration future, measurably reducing the time it takes for customers to get value from their data.

You will have become the go-to expert for a core part of our data platform, using customer insights and your deep technical knowledge to assist other engineers and influence the future of the product roadmap.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $80,000 - $90,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!