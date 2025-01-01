Although Fullstory has an international workforce, we are currently only considering candidates based in the Atlanta metro area, as this role requires in-office presence one day per week.

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform focused on reshaping how businesses interact with their online audiences. Through advanced technology and data analytics, we help companies harness the power of their digital platforms to deliver exceptional user experiences. Committed to innovation, Fullstory is changing how organizations connect with customers, driving growth and success in the digital age.

As a Sales Development Representative, you will play a pivotal role in driving pipeline and creating qualified opportunities by leveraging your research skills and strategic thinking. At Fullstory, we believe in fostering an exceptional workplace filled with great people, a unique culture, and the drive to make a big impact. We provide a supportive and collaborative environment where your diligent efforts are valued. You will have the chance to work with a dynamic team, while building a repeatable & scalable process and pipeline that fuels Fullstory’s growth.

If you thrive in a fast-paced, challenging, yet rewarding environment, we invite you to be part of our journey. Reach out to us, we’d love to hear from you.

In a typical day, you might:

Exceed KPIs, qualified opportunities, and pipeline metrics to drive sales growth

Research, identify, and qualify prospects through a multi-channel outreach approach to secure meetings with key decision-makers

Partner with Account Executives to craft effective outreach strategies targeting our Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) in assigned territories

Collaborate closely with stakeholders such as marketing and sales, creating alignment to drive success and longevity

Leverage Fullstory’s cutting-edge sales technology stack, including Qualified, 6sense, Outreach, Sales Navigator, and Salesforce to manage and enhance outbound efforts

Build a consistent and scalable pipeline that contributes to the overall success of the sales organization

Use AI tools (e.g., Gemini, AgentSpace, or AI features in other SaaS tools) that enhance your work quality and help you to be more efficient in making an impact

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Experience in a Sales Development role within the SaaS industry

Proven track record in a quota-driven environment with dynamic sales cycles

Demonstrated cold outreach experience to senior executives and key stakeholders

Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple priorities and projects simultaneously

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to translate industry knowledge into meaningful prospect interactions

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Develop a deep understanding of your assigned account territory, enabling you to execute strategic and highly targeted prospecting efforts

Build and contribute to a qualified pipeline by effectively engaging with top accounts and leveraging your critical thinking skills

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Establish yourself as a best-in-class SDR by mastering Fullstory’s strategic sales approach and outbound prospecting techniques

Contribute to team success by sharing insights, refining processes and supporting new team members to build a high-performing SDR organization

The base salary for this position ranges from $55,000 - $58,000 USD. This base salary contributes to an OTE(on-target earnings) of $84,615 - $89,231 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!