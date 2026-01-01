This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Bogotá, Colombia.

As our Senior Software Engineer II, you will report to the Engineering Manager and help the Guides & Surveys team build and refine the tools that allow our customers to understand and improve their digital experiences. Your work will directly empower product teams to gather crucial user feedback and guide their users to value, faster. Every day you will collaborate with a passionate team of engineers, product managers, and designers to tackle complex technical challenges, mentor fellow engineers, and ship high-quality features that are used by thousands of our customers. To excel in this job, you must have a strong sense of product ownership, a passion for building user-centric solutions, and the drive to lead projects across team boundaries.

In a typical day, you might:

Take ownership of large, ambiguous problems and design clear, robust implementations.

Lead the design for new features and produce technical designs that drive consensus on architectural changes, even beyond your immediate team.

Collaborate with product management, design, and customers to translate user needs into innovative and competitive technical solutions.

Mentor other engineers through code reviews and coaching, helping set and enforce coding standards and improve testing practices.

Drive roadmap-level, cross-team projects to completion, anticipating roadblocks and working across team boundaries to keep on schedule.

Debug complex production issues across services and multiple levels of the technical stack.

Leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

Here's what we’re looking for:

5+ years of professional software development experience, with a proven track record of shipping high-quality, user-facing features and a keen eye for detail in UI development.

Experience leading the design and implementation of complex software projects from vague requirements to final delivery, including driving cross-team consensus on technical designs.

A customer-centric mindset, with experience talking with customers and applying that knowledge to enhance product contributions.

Proficiency in modern programming languages (e.g., Go, TypeScript) and a strong understanding of software architecture for building scalable systems.

A passion for mentoring and growing engineers, with experience to prove it, and a history of contributing to the interview process

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have taken ownership of a significant feature area, delivering tangible value to our customers by solving a complex, loosely-defined problem.

You will be a go-to technical expert and leader on your team, actively contributing to a culture of engineering excellence and sought out for design reviews by other teams.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You are effectively leading cross-team initiatives, influencing technical direction, and delivering successful improvements at the team and department levels.

You have helped onboard new team members, are a key contributor to our interview process, and are recognized as a leader who elevates the entire team.

This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

The base salary for this position ranges between $90,000 - $93,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!