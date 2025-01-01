This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

As a Strategic Solutions Data Specialist, reporting to the Solution Engineering Specialists Manager, this position is 60% customer/prospect facing and is the linchpin to our Go to Market practice as it pertains to Fullstory’s data science and data analyst use cases. This position has a dual role:

Working directly with prospects (and current customers seeking to add Fullstory data to their warehouse) to understand their data needs, developing and executing data ingestion and transformation processes, and building data models and dashboards to support customer product, engineering, performance, and marketing activities. Designing, implementing, and maintaining end to end, last mile solutions built on top of the Fullstory Anywhere: Warehouse / Activations data-set to demonstrate the value of Fullstory data and assist prospect / customer data teams as they utilize this data for global reporting, machine learning, and predictive analytics use cases.

In a typical day, you might:

Act as the “tent pole” contributor, creator, and curator for Fullstory Anywhere: Warehouse / Activations best practices: Data pipelines: Design, implement, and maintain data pipelines to support the Solutions Engineering team’s ability to demonstrate Fullstory Anywhere: Warehouse. This includes working with customers to build data models and visualization that align to their business priorities. Data quality: Ensure the quality and accuracy of the data used by the Solutions Engineering team. This includes developing and implementing data quality standards, monitoring data quality metrics, and working with customers to mirror these data quality best practices in a customer production environment. Data governance: Establish and maintain data governance policies to stand as recommended best practices for our Fullstory Anywhere: Warehouse / Activations customers. Data education: Train and support Solutions Engineers on the use of data and data tools. This includes developing and delivering training materials, providing one-on-one assistance, and answering questions.



Work with Solutions Engineering to understand prospects’ data needs and develop a data integration plan and evaluation strategy

Develop and execute data ingestion and transformation best practices

Collaborate with Solutions Engineers to develop and deliver technical presentations and demonstrations specifically for prospects looking to leverage Fullstory’s unique behavioral dataset from inside their data warehouse.

Provide technical support to Solutions Engineers and other stakeholders

Stay up-to-date on the latest data engineering technologies and best practices

Here’s what we’re looking for:

2+ years of experience in data analysis and / or data engineering

Experience with data visualization, transformation, and modeling

Experience with SQL, Python, LookML, R etc.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Looker or Tableau

Experience with cloud computing platforms (Redshift, Google Bigquery, Snowflake)

This role has a 70/30 split (base/variable) compensation structure, with a base salary between $122,000 - $152,500 USD and an OTE(on-target earnings) of $174,286 - $217,857 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!