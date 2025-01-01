This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

Join our dynamic and growing finance team in Atlanta, Georgia! We're seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Staff Corporate Accountant to play a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of our financial records, driving process improvements, and operating critical processes, contributing to our overall financial success.

As our Staff Corporate Accountant, you will report to the Senior Manager of Corporate Accounting and help ensure the accuracy and efficiency of our financial operations so that we can make informed business decisions and support our continued growth.

Every day you will be managing critical processes, including procurement, accounts payable, and T&E; components of month-end close; and collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive financial excellence. To excel in this job, you must possess an active CPA license and have 2-4 years of professional accounting experience.

In a typical day, you might:

Oversee and manage the end-to-end Procurement process, ensuring adherence to company policies and efficient vendor management.

Manage all aspects of the Accounts Payable (AP) process, including invoice processing, payment runs, and vendor communication.

Administer and optimize the Travel & Expense (T&E) process, ensuring compliance, timely reimbursements and accurate accounting.

Own significant components of the month-end close process, maintaining a best in class close process and SLA.

Prepare various journal entries, including coding bank transactions and recording accruals and prepayments.

Perform comprehensive account reconciliations for balance sheet and income statement accounts, investigating and resolving discrepancies, ensuring accuracy and supporting audit readiness.

Other employees, departments, and customers will count on this successful hire to maintain impeccable financial records, meet critical reporting deadlines, provide excellent support for internal and external stakeholders, and actively contribute to company-wide initiatives that enhance financial efficiency. Your work in streamlining our operational accounting processes and ensuring accurate financial reporting directly supports our company's strategic goals for growth and profitability.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance.

Active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.

2-4 years of accounting experience, demonstrating a strong understanding of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Proven experience in managing or contributing to accounting processes and initiatives.

Strong proficiency in accounting software (e.g., ERP systems) and advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have optimized and begun to roll out new processes and tools for Procurement, Accounts Payable, and T&E, significantly improving efficiency and accuracy.

You will be confidently owning key components of the month-end close, consistently meeting deadlines and contributing to timely financial reporting.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will be effectively managing and continuously improving our operational accounting functions (Procurement, AP, T&E), acting as a subject matter expert.

You will have played a crucial role in audit success and will be actively identifying and leading new strategic initiatives for corporate accounting process automation and enhancement.

The base salary for this position ranges between $75,000 - $90,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!