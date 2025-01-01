This is a hybrid role based in Atlanta, GA, requiring in-office presence 3 days per week.

As our Senior Financial Analyst, you will report to the Director of FP&A and help drive critical financial analysis and insights so that business leaders can make data-driven decisions that impact our company's growth and profitability.

In a typical day, you might

Partner with cross-functional teams to analyze R&D metrics, efficiency and trends.

Develop and maintain sophisticated financial models within our EPM tool to drive timely and accurate financial plans.

Create and present compelling data visualizations and insights for executive stakeholders.

To excel in this job, you must have strong analytical capabilities, excellent business partnering skills, and the ability to translate complex financial data into actionable insights. You will make the news, not just report it.

In a Typical Day, You Might:

Lead the development and maintenance of Pigment, our FP&A tool for key planning and reporting dashboards and capabilities

Create and refine R&D and G&A capacity forecasting models incorporating multiple business drivers

Prepare and present financial analyses for board meetings and executive reviews

Collaborate with People, Accounting, R&D and Ops teams to identify trends and opportunities

Develop ad-hoc analyses to support strategic decision-making.

Build automated reporting solutions to improve efficiency and accuracy

Use AI tools (e.g., Gemini, AgentSpace, or AI features in other SaaS tools) that enhance your work quality and help you to be more efficient in making an impact.

Here's What We're Looking For (Minimum Qualifications):

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or related field

4+ years of experience in FP&A, preferably in a SaaS or software company

Advanced Excel skills and experience with business intelligence tools (e.g., Looker, etc..)

Proven track record of building complex financial models and forecasts

Experience with ARR analysis and SaaS metrics

The Impact You Will Have in 6 Months:

Established streamlined processes for recurring FP&A processes within the EPM tool

Implemented improved forecasting methodologies resulting in more accurate predictions

The Impact You Will Have in 12 Months:

Developed comprehensive R&D financial analysis framework driving strategic decisions

Created automated solutions that reduce manual work and increase team efficiency

The base salary for this position ranges between $105,000–$110,00 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills, and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!