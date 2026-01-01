This role is hybrid and requires occasional in-office presence in London as needed for collaboration and team meetings. Candidates must be able to reliably commute to our London office when required.

We fancy Fullstory as a pretty special company: we’re home to smart people, a unique culture, and the ambition to have a big impact. We’re looking for a Growth Account Executive to join our EMEA sales team. Our Account Executives are dedicated to driving Fullstory’s growth by adding new, delighted customers in the Growth space (0-$80 million in annual recurring revenue), as well as growing relationships within our existing customer base. We’re looking for someone who thrives when challenged and brings a great sense of humor to a team that likes to work hard and have fun while doing it.

Day-to-day you’ll:

Own a Growth territory where you are responsible for business development, client engagement, and full sales lifecycle.

Actively prospect new business opportunities and up-sell and renew current customers.

Document and track all potential and existing client interactions and lead follow-through using Salesforce.

Lead sales presentations and product demonstrations with prospects and drive deals to close.

We’re looking for someone who:

Has at least 2+ years of closing experience

Has experience carrying an Annual Quota of $700K+ and managing the full sales cycle for opportunities in the $40K-$60K+ range

Closes 3+ deals a month and moves pipeline with urgency.

Has experience in software or other complex sales, including experience in full-sales cycle closing roles.

Has experience demoing a product and/or leading customer-facing sales presentations.

Has experience working cross-functionally with Sales Engineers, Product, and Customer Experience teams to provide in-depth technical demos and sell as team.

Uses AI tools (e.g., Gemini, AgentSpace, or AI features in other SaaS tools) that enhance your work quality and help you to be more efficient in making an impact.

It would be amazing if:

You’re a hunter at heart and you’re not afraid of taking the initiative to build your pipeline.

You live to collaborate and influence in a “win as a team” environment.

You’re a customer experience enthusiast and harbor a deep and profound empathy for your customers.

You get excited about positive change. We’re building the plane while we’re flying it and that’s invigorating to you.

You’re humble. And focused. Entitlement isn’t in your DNA.

The base salary for this position ranges from £50,000 - £60,000 GBP. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of £110,000 - £120,000 GBP. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!