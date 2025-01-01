This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our London office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Senior Customer Success Manager on our EMEA team, you will be a trusted advisor for between 25-30 Enterprise customers. Helping them achieve maximum value from the Fullstory suite of products. By providing best-in-class strategic guidance, you’ll increase platform adoption and value realisation across your book of business. You will report to the Manager of Customer Success.

CSMs are responsible for customer value, adoption, retention and expansion across the Fullstory territory customer-base, leveraging their product knowledge and strategic expertise to help customers accomplish key business objectives. You’ll be expected to engage consistently with a highly specialised book of accounts, delivering world-class service in a way that’s value-driven and differentiated. You’ll build close working relationships with our Sales organisation to drive retention and expansion, and will collaborate with Fullstory’s Product and Marketing teams to influence platform feature decisions and positioning.

In a typical day, you might:

Drive Value Realisation: Ensure Fullstory’s most strategic customers receive maximum value from their investment in our platform, utilising key features that drive their intended business outcomes and documenting the specific value and ROI delivered.

Forge Strategic Partnerships: Create a strong partnership with your Sales counterparts to build and nurture relationships across your customer base that lead to long-term retention and commercial expansion.

Master Data & AI: Monitor customer usage data, health indicators, and renewal dates to prioritise your engagement. Leverage AI tools to analyse trends and identify at-risk customers, effectively creating and using playbooks as powerful tools to drive desired outcomes.

Advocate Internally: Serve as a customer advocate to Fullstory’s internal teams, adeptly mobilising resources across Product, Engineering, and Marketing as needed to deliver on customer goals.

Author Success Plans: Act as the primary author and owner of Joint Customer Success Plans , ensuring customer business objectives are clearly documented, tracked, and aligned with Fullstory’s strategic capabilities.

Maintain Operational Excellence: Ensure high levels of accuracy in renewal forecasting and maintain a clean "source of truth" by consistently updating the customer journey and health signals in our internal systems.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven Enterprise Impact: You bring 4+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, Strategic Consulting, or related field, with a background in managing high-value portfolios and navigating complex, multi-stakeholder renewals.

Strategic Advisory Skills: You don't just "check in" with customers; you deliver expert counsel. you have extensive experience leading executive-level engagements that influence VP+ stakeholders.

Analytical Curiosity: You possess a deep-thinking mindset and the ability to synthesise complex data signals into clear, actionable advice that solves real-world business problems.

Autonomous Ownership: You are a self-starter who can lead cross-functional projects independently, mobilising internal teams (such as Product or Engineering) to drive customer value and mitigate churn risks.

Operational Discipline: You understand that a successful partnership is built on data. You take a disciplined approach to Salesforce hygiene, renewal forecasting accuracy, and the rigorous documentation of customer KPIs.

An AI-First Mindset: You are already exploring how AI can optimise your efficiency and enhance the quality of your work, and you are eager to bring those learnings to the wider Fullstory team.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Increased Value Realisation across your book of business.

Renewals won in collaboration with your Account Executive.

Expansions opportunities created in collaboration with your Account Executive.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Customer value stories shared internally.

Customer expansion opportunities shared with your Account Executive.

The base salary for this position ranges from £66,300 - £78,000 GBP In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of £94,000-111,000 GBP. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!