This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States with required travel to customer sites as needed.

A key member of the Customer Experience team at FullStory, the Senior Customer Success Manager (CSM) is responsible for building trusted and collaborative relationships with our most valuable customers. By providing best-in-class strategic guidance, you’ll increase platform adoption and value realization across your book of business.

CSMs are are responsible for customer value, adoption, retention and expansion across the Fullstory territory customer-base, leveraging their product knowledge and strategic expertise to help customers accomplish key business objectives. You’ll be expected to engage consistently with a highly specialized book of accounts, delivering world-class service in a way that’s value-driven and differentiated. You’ll build close working relationships with our Sales organization to drive retention and expansion, and will collaborate with FullStory’s Product and Marketing teams to influence platform feature decisions and positioning.

In a typical day, you might:

Ensure FullStory’s most strategic customers receive maximum value from their investment in our platform, utilizing key features that drive their intended business outcomes and documenting value & ROI delivered

Create a strong partnership with your Sales counterparts to build and nurture relationships across your customer base that lead to retention and expansion

Monitor overall customer usage data, health indicators, and renewal dates to prioritize your engagement. Take proactive ownership of at-risk customers, effectively leveraging and creating playbooks as powerful tools to drive desired outcomes.

Serve as a customer advocate to FullStory’s internal teams, adeptly mobilizing internal resources across the business as needed to deliver on customer goals.

Represent FullStory as a leading domain and product expert in customer interactions, industry and corporate events, and online in both customer-facing and internal communities

Here’s what we’re looking for:

4+ years of experience in Customer Success Management or a related field

Ability to analyze information, make connections, demonstrate deep-level thinking, and deliver expert advice via business reviews and customer engagements.

Ability to collaborate with teams of all sizes while also being able to work independently as a self-starter

Proven experience building relationships across complex enterprise environments, including effective communication at the C-suite level

Excellent relationship-building skills, including the ability to grow and nurture relationships with internal stakeholders

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Increased Value Realization across your book of business

Renewals won in collaboration with your Account Executive

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Customer value stories shared internally

Customer expansion opportunities shared with your Account Executive

The base salary for this position ranges from $88,000 - $110,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $125,000 - $157,100 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!

If you may require reasonable accommodations to participate in our job application or interview process, please contact accommodations@fullstory.com. Requests for accommodations will be treated confidentially.