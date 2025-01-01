This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

Fullstory’s UX team is looking for a Staff Product Designer to report into the Head of User Experience, who enjoys the challenge of finding solutions to complex problems and ensuring those solutions are best in class experiences. Fullstory’s mission is to be the number one source for behavioral data, powering digital experience AI and insights, which hinges on a strong user experience. This is the role for you if you’re excited by the future of data, and you’re ready to mentor others on using research and exceptional Discovery skills to de-risk that future vision.

In a typical day, you might:

Partner with cross-functional partners to frame problems, shape UX strategy, and contribute to user engagement and growth by iteratively designing, shipping and measuring solutions.

Own and execute design across the entire product development lifecycle.

Bring an entrepreneurial spirit of informed and deliberate research and experimentation.

Participate in customer calls to understand their needs and preferences.

Level up the user experience by participating in design reviews, adding to the design system, meeting UX gating criteria, and advocating for loveable over minimal products.

Clearly communicate design rationale and iterations to partners and stakeholders.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

7+ years of experience as a product designer, including 2+ years working at a B2B SaaS company.

Experience in a leadership role in cross-discipline initiatives, bringing a design voice to the conversation and building trust between the design practice and other practices.

Experience conducting User Experience Research activities and design sprints independently.

A robust portfolio of iterative software work, including examples with a strong focus on iteration through the Discovery phase to deliver a minimum lovable product.

You have experience working in highly complex and ambiguous spaces, especially related to digital analytics, data science, machine learning, or similar.

You are comfortable with all aspects of the design process including research, low and high fidelity design, rapid prototyping, and contributing to a Design System.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Represents UX within the triad and needs less support from design partners.

Identifies and conducts appropriate UXR activities.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Strategic thinking around connecting the UX to business outcomes.

The base salary for this position ranges between $152,000 - $185,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

#LI-Remote #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!