This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory is looking for a Product Operations Manager, reporting to the Director of Product Operations & Insights. This role is a force multiplier for the Product team to ensure it has the right practices to do their jobs effectively and launch awesome products.

As the Product Operations Manager, you will empower product teams to deliver their roadmap goals by streamlining their workflow, unblocking obstacles, and aligning with cross-functional stakeholders. This important role guides the teams through the product development lifecycle, ensuring that we are collaborating effectively and setting up our products for success.

In a typical day, you might:

Consult with product managers and pursue solutions for challenges they face

Partner with cross-functional stakeholders to identify opportunities for improved collaboration

Analyze customer feedback and market trends to provide insights that shape product strategy and roadmap

Enable scalable, effective business processes by monitoring and maintaining automated tooling solutions

Develop and maintain product development practices and supporting documentation

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Product organization

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Product partner : you’ve worked with SaaS product teams to understand the nuances of the product development lifecycle and various stakeholders involved

Inquisitive, critical thinker: you look for how things can work better

Automation master: you develop automations, leveraging AI tools to scale solutions and optimize workflows

Effective communicator : you can strike the balance of sharing enough detailed information without it becoming overwhelming

Competent multi-tasker: you have strong organizational skills, with acute attention to detail

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You’ve established relationships with Product Manager, Designers, Product Marketers, etc. and are comfortably owning our tools and processes

You are independently running the Release Readiness program and fine-tuning it to greater efficiency & impact

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You have introduced new process workflows & efficiencies based on challenges you uncovered



The base salary for this position ranges between $110,000 - $115,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.



About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!