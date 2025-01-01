This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

The Onboarding team is a key component of Fullstory's Customer Experience organization, serving as the critical first touchpoint for our customers. As a Senior Onboarding Specialist, you'll be both strategic advisor and platform expert for our highest-value customers, ensuring their initial Fullstory journey aligns perfectly with their business objectives.

You'll master Fullstory's platform and associated products to deliver both strategic guidance and technical training. Working primarily with Enterprise-level customers, you'll implement standardized yet customizable onboarding packages designed to accelerate adoption, build advocacy, and secure long-term retention.

Your success will be measured by your ability to increase product awareness, establish best practices, and provide strategic recommendations that drive measurable business value for our customers from day one.

In a typical day, you might:

Deliver structured, time-bound onboarding engagements to strategic customers, ensuring successful adoption of the Fullstory platform through both virtual and in-person sessions.

Build deep relationships with new customers to align Fullstory’s capabilities with their specific business initiatives, driving measurable value and adoption.

Ensure customers maximize ROI from Fullstory by providing expert guidance on platform features, APIs, and products that directly impact business outcomes.

Leverage AI tools to analyze customer usage patterns, generate personalized adoption roadmaps, and automate follow-up processes to scale your impact across the customer portfolio.

Inspire customers to achieve long-term success with Fullstory by making strategic recommendations, tactical suggestions, and highlighting best practices in the industry.

Proactively identify retention risks through data analysis and implement targeted intervention strategies to remove roadblocks and ensure customer success.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

4+ years of experience in customer success management or related field, including onboarding customers in a highly technical SaaS environment.

Demonstrated experience teaching and training highly technical SaaS products to Enterprise customers with an ARR above $250K.

Proven track record of documenting and proactively communicating goals and successful outcomes of onboarding engagements to both customers and internal cross-functional stakeholders.

Successfully led and project managed multiple enterprise onboarding projects, with a track record of anticipating customer needs and mitigating potential roadblocks.

Preferred Qualification: PMP certification or similar project management credentials

The base salary for this position ranges between $100,000 - $115,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.

#LI-Remote #LI-DR1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians in real life through team off-sites, a lively ATL home office, and annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!