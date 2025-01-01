This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United Kingdom.

Our Support Engineers are product experts, leave no stone unturned when troubleshooting, and thrive on solving complex technical issues. They're instrumental in resolving complex problems while leading with empathy to ensure the best customer experience. They’re not afraid to take ownership and lead cross-functionally to influence product enhancements that help our customers.

As a Senior Support Engineer, you'll collaborate with other customer-facing teams to lend technical expertise and partner with engineering to clearly communicate issues and assess priority. You’re comfortable working independently and proactively driving results. You’ll lean on your programming skills to improve efficiency and develop innovative solutions for both customers and colleagues.

Reporting directly to the Global Manager of Support Engineering, you will have the opportunity to make a huge impact in an ever-changing, supportive, and flexible working environment that prioritizes personalized growth. We set aside time for you to step out of the queue and work on projects and initiatives that improve team efficiency and the customer experience, outside of managing customer support tickets.

In a typical day, you might:

Support customers ranging from large enterprise to trial via email in Zendesk and host video calls for in-depth troubleshooting when necessary.

Answer our customers’ questions about the more-technical ins and outs of Fullstory to help them unlock solutions using Fullstory’s data, analytics, APIs, and mobile SDK.

Write code and leverage APIs to build new or improve existing support tools, processes, and operations to make the team more efficient.

Thoughtfully assess and incorporate AI solutions into daily activities and project initiatives.

Collaborate closely with engineering teams to prioritize bug fixes with the largest impact.

Contribute to our team’s internal documentation, owning some of the more advanced technical & troubleshooting guides.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Experience using browser developer tools to debug or troubleshoot web applications.

Experience with HTML and CSS and comfortability coding in one or more functional or object-oriented programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, Go, Java, SQL, etc.

Experience using support ticket tooling (Zendesk preferred) and Kanban tooling (Jira preferred) to own customer issues through the entire support lifecycle.

Experience working in Software Support, preferably in a Customer Data Platform (CDP) or Data Warehouse environment, and/or for Chrome extensions or workforce management tools.

Willingness to participate in a weekend on-call rotation for Premium Support critical issues.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You’ll be a trusted technical resource, capable of working through customer reported issues via tickets with minimal assistance and are comfortable with getting on calls when deeper troubleshooting is required.

You’re spending dedicated time out of the queue working on projects and other initiatives to improve team efficiency.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

As an expert troubleshooter, you’ll be able to quickly identify issues you can deflect from engineering and only escalate bugs to be fixed or issues that require investigation using tools not at your disposal.

You’ll provide technical expertise to the rest of the Support team and cross-functionally to other customer facing teams.

The base salary for this position ranges between £68,000 - £80,000 GBP. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications.



#LI-Remote #LI-DR1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!