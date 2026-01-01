This is an in-office position requiring in-office attendance five days per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As our People & Places Coordinator, you will be the versatile and steadying force at the heart of our People & Places team. You are the magic behind the scenes, ensuring our operational trains run smoothly and providing crucial support across HR, Recruiting, Facilities, and People Programs. This role is a unique opportunity to gain broad exposure to the entire People function, collaborating with teammates to ensure a seamless and positive experience for all FullStorians.

To excel in this job, you must be a client-oriented problem solver with a passion for helping others and a keen interest in growing a career in the People & Places field.

In a typical day, you might:

HR Operations Support: Assist with daily HR tasks, including responding to employee tickets, processing employment verifications, and supporting audits. Ensure the continuity of our People Ops services by providing coverage for team members when they are out of office, handling tasks like open enrollment follow-up and benefits feed checks. Support the onboarding process for new hires to ensure they have a welcoming and efficient start.

Recruiting Support: Partner with the recruiting team with scheduling, posting new roles, and provide coverage to ensure a seamless and positive candidate experience. Create a welcoming experience for candidates visiting the office.

Workplace & Facilities Support: Collaborate with our Office Manager to create a welcoming and efficient office environment by assisting with daily tasks, event setup, and other in-office needs. Provide support at the front desk as needed to ensure a great workplace experience for employees and visitors.

People & Programs Support: Assist with People & Programs initiatives, such as updating our Notion pages, helping configure tools like Donut, and assisting with survey analysis. Provide administrative support for programs like FMLA by managing paperwork and process steps. Document and improve our processes, creating resources that help your teammates and empower FullStorians to find answers quickly.



Here’s what we’re looking for:

Have experience succeeding in a high-volume, high-stakes environment where priorities change often.

Possess impeccable organizational skills, a strong attention to detail, and a desire to see things through to completion.

Are passionate about advising and supporting employees and have experience in a client-facing or customer service role.

Demonstrate the utmost integrity and discretion when handling highly confidential and sensitive data.

Love to “roll up your sleeves” to independently problem-solve, learn new information, and figure things out, even when it’s new or murky.

Have a knack for identifying process improvements in your daily work and are driven to create scalable, documented solutions.

Are eager to build a career in People Operations, Recruiting, or Workplace Management and are motivated to learn and grow.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have built strong relationships across the People & Places team and become a trusted, reliable go-to person for support across HR, recruiting, and workplace functions.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will be independently managing key processes, proactively identifying areas for improvement, and potentially taking on specialized projects in an area of interest.

The base salary for this position ranges between $50,000 - $55,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!