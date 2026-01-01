This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

At Fullstory, we believe that data is powerful, and we’re looking for a talented Senior Accountant to help ensure our financial records are as accurate and insightful as the products we create. As a key member of our accounting team, you’ll report to the Director of Revenue and own critical components of month-end close, revenue recognition, financial reporting and more.

This isn't purely a number-crunching role; it’s an opportunity to make a direct and tangible impact on Fullstory’s continued growth. As part of a dynamic, collaborative, and high-performing team, you’ll play a key role in owning and shaping the financial processes of a company that’s on the cutting edge of AI and technology.

In a typical day, you might:

Own key revenue components for month-end close, including preparing journal entries, reconciling data, assisting with management reporting, and analyzing account activity.

Collaborate and assist with business critical AI projects and process improvement initiatives.

Document, document, document. Create memos and update our accounting handbook for the areas you own

Contribute to our annual audit by gathering financial information and documentation and coordinating with our auditors.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Master's degree

CPA or actively pursuing CPA licensure (passed all four exams)

Curiosity and willingness to leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency

Adaptable, highly organized and a strong attention to detail

The base salary for this position ranges between $86,000 - $100,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!