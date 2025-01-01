This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

The Strategic Solutions Demo Engineer and Web Specialist is a dynamic, high-impact technical role within the Strategic Solutions team, based in Atlanta, GA. Reporting to the Sr. Manager, Lane Greer, this position is critical for supporting the sales cycle with deep technical expertise and driving product innovation through solution definition and implementation. This role acts as a vital technical overlay for Sales and Solution Engineering, ensuring prospects and customers understand the value, technical superiority, and extensibility of the Fullstory platform.

The role maintains a dual focus, with approximately half the time dedicated to Go-to-Market support and solutioning, and the other half dedicated to defining and maintaining the full-stack demo environment.

In a typical day, you might:

Serve as a technical resource, collaborating with Sales Executives and Solutions Engineers to design, present, and validate complex technical solutions for strategic accounts.

Provide expert-level knowledge on Fullstory's web implementation, API integrations, security, and architecture to overcome technical objections and demonstrate platform superiority, directly accelerating deals.

Customize technical integrations and develop small-scale technical validations to demonstrate how Fullstory data integrates into a customer's existing technology stack.

Develop and deliver highly tailored technical presentations, demonstrations, and workshops to high-value prospects and customers.

Take responsibility for the current demo site assets, contribute to the design and development of the next-generation demo platform, and utilize AI tooling for rapid development, implementation, and maintenance of functional web and mobile application demonstrations.

Act as a key technical liaison, gathering customer and market feedback to inform the future product roadmap and strategy of the demo platform.

Leverage AI coding assistants to rapidly troubleshoot framework related build errors on behalf of customers and sales prospects.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

2+ years of experience in a customer-facing technical role (e.g., Customer Engineer, Sales Engineer, Technical Consultant) with a focus on web technologies.

Demonstrated experience with modern frontend build systems, including HTML, CSS, and advanced JavaScript/TypeScript .

Proficiency in at least one modern web development framework (e.g., React, Vue, Angular ).

Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating SaaS platforms using technical and programmatic approaches.

Experience deploying to Google Cloud Platform or similar environment.

The base salary for this position ranges from $120,000 - $140,000 USD and has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $171,000 - $200,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!