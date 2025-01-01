This role can be performed remotely anywhere within the United States.

As a Growth Account Executive, you will report to the Regional Vice President of Growth Sales to drive new business for Fullstory while also maximizing adoption, customer success, and revenue within your install base of accounts (Growth at Fullstory is defined as customers with $5 million to $80 million in annual revenue).

To excel in this job, you’ll bring strong prospecting skills coupled with the ability to drive value across a highly technical, complex sales cycle. The pace of Fullstory is fast and the landscape we’re playing in is ever-changing. We’re looking for someone who thrives when challenged and likes to work hard and have fun while doing it

In a typical day, you might:

Own a territory where you are responsible for actively prospecting new business opportunities.

Be responsible for driving adoption of Fullstory by growing an existing customer base of business by way of expansion (up-sell & cross-sell), renewals, and churn mitigation.

Document and track all potential and existing client interactions and lead follow-through using Salesforce.

Work cross-functionally with Sales Engineers, Product, and Customer Experience teams to provide in-depth technical demos and sell as a team.

Lead sales presentations and product demonstrations with prospects and drive deals to close.

Here's what we're looking for:

A sales track record of proven success in the B2B SaaS space, exceeding an individual quota of at least $500K USD.

An average deal size of at least $20K USD in the last year

Experience running value-based, technical demonstrations in partnership with other departments.

Exceptional project management and presentation skills that drive deals from prospect to close.

The base salary for this position ranges from $59,500 - $80,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $119,000 - $160,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!