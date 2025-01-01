This role can be performed remotely anywhere within Colombia.

As a Software Engineer on the Data Management team, you will play a key role in building out Fullstory’s next generation of AI-enhanced products and data management capabilities. Fullstory has a wealth of data, a strong strategy, momentum, and product alignment, but we need you to help us execute on this vision. With a customer-centric mindset, you will work closely with your teammates to design and build frictionless data management experiences for our users that are both powerful and intuitive.

In a typical day, you might:

Build, test, and maintain services and features that apply semantic labels to raw behavioral event data.

Contribute to data governance systems and workflows that ensure semantic configurations remain healthy over time.

Offer support for customers and internal stakeholders while maintaining production services.

Operate as a key member on a highly talented product team responsible for creating essential platform and data management capabilities.

Partner with design, product management, and other engineers to create features that simplify new and existing data management workflows.

Work closely with customers and your team to iterate on and deliver awesome end-to-end experiences.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

English language fluency (speaking, reading, writing) required for collaboration with our US-based teams, including daily communication, technical discussions, and documentation.

Experience in structuring data and APIs effectively to enable capabilities across multiple services.

History of assisting and delivering large team initiatives on time while showcasing clear communication and technical writing.

Working experience with a strongly-typed programming language such as Go, Java, Typescript, C++, or Rust.

Experience building web systems using React or similar front end technologies.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Bonus points: Experience supporting highly available and reliable cloud-based microservices, and familiarity with technologies similar to Kubernetes, gRPC, Solr (document search databases), BigQuery/Redshift, BigTable/Cassandra/DynamoDB.



This is a full-time employment opportunity facilitated via our Employer of Record (EOR), Rippling. Your local employment- payroll, benefits, and compliance, will be administered by Rippling in accordance to the local labor laws in your country.

#LI-Remote#LI-BS1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company’s patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers’ true sentiment and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA and APAC.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better—from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Better is only possible when we can bring our full selves to work. Along these lines, we offer:

Autonomy and flexibility. From a remote-first work environment and flexible paid time off, to an annual company-wide closure – Fullstorians can focus on the moments that matter.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. FullStory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs, career coaching sessions, and an annual learning subsidy.

Productivity support. We provide all Fullstorians with a monthly productivity stipend and reimburse remote colleagues for their initial home office set up.

Team events. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through Employee Resource Group events, Listening & Alignment weeks, and team off-sites.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians have the flexibility to balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Grow your family. We offer a global fertility and family building benefit that encompasses all journeys to growing your family.

Bereavement leave. Every family is different; we leave it to you to define who your family is, and support you when you need it most.

Miscarriage/Pregnancy loss leave. Whether it is for a Fullstorian or their partner – take the time you need.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply - we'd love to hear from you!