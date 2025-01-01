This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

The Manager, Professional Services is a key leadership role responsible for the operational success, strategy, and talent development of our customer-facing Professional Services organization. This manager will lead a high-performing, multidisciplinary team including Customer Insights Analysts and Solutions Architects.

Your primary focus will be on enabling your team to deliver customer value via operational excellence, ensuring high-quality project delivery, and fostering the career growth of your direct reports. You will serve as the essential link between our customer-facing teams and internal departments, ensuring our services translate technical expertise and deep customer data into tangible, executive-level business value for our largest Enterprise and Strategic accounts.

In a typical day, you might:

This role is focused on people management and operational leadership.

Team Leadership & Development: Lead, mentor, and coach a multidisciplinary team of Customer Insights Analysts and Solutions Architects , cultivating a high-performing, collaborative, and data-driven culture.

Value Delivery Focus: Institute best practices and quality gates to ensure all engagements conclude with a clear presentation of achieved business value and ROI for the Strategic Customer.

Performance Management: Conduct regular 1:1 meetings, set clear goals, provide continuous feedback, and manage performance reviews and career development plans for all direct reports.

Escalation Management: Serve as the first point of escalation for complex project challenges, resource conflicts, and critical customer issues, ensuring timely resolution and maintaining customer trust.

Resource Management: Own the overall team capacity planning, utilization forecasting, and resource allocation for all customer engagements, ensuring projects are staffed appropriately and profitably, prioritizing Strategic Customer needs .

Customer Advocacy:Champion the customer experience internally, ensuring that the services team is delivering measurable, executive-level value and driving deep adoption of our solutions across Enterprise accounts.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of experience in Professional Services, Consulting, or a Customer Success leadership role within a B2B SaaS environment, with significant exposure to Enterprise-level accounts .

3+ years of formal management experience leading analytical or technical staff, with a strong track record of developing and retaining high-performing teams.

Proven ability to define and optimize services delivery processes, leverage AI technologies to improve efficiency, manage team utilization, and report on operational KPIs.

Exceptional executive-level communication and presentation skills, with the ability to manage complex stakeholder relationships and articulate strategic business value .

Strong understanding of technical solutioning and the application of data analytics to drive Enterprise-level business outcomes

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience managing teams that include both Analytical roles (Insights Analysts) and Technical roles (Solutions Architects or Implementation Consultants) .

Prior hands-on experience in a technical or analytical role (e.g., as an analyst or architect) that informs your managerial judgment.

Direct experience leading services delivery for Fortune 500 or Global 2000 clients.

The base salary for this position ranges between $115,000 - $125,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 15% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#CD-1 #LI-Hybrid

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!