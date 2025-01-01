This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Senior Customer Success Manager on our Strategic team, you will be a trusted advisor for our most valuable customers helping them achieve maximum value from the Fullstory suite of products. By providing best-in-class strategic guidance, you’ll increase platform adoption and value realization across your book of business. You will report to the Director, Strategic Customer Success.

CSMs are are responsible for customer value, adoption, retention and expansion across the Fullstory territory customer-base, leveraging their product knowledge and strategic expertise to help customers accomplish key business objectives. You’ll be expected to engage consistently with a highly specialized book of accounts, delivering world-class service in a way that’s value-driven and differentiated. You’ll build close working relationships with our Sales organization to drive retention and expansion, and will collaborate with Fullstory’s Product and Marketing teams to influence platform feature decisions and positioning.

In a typical day, you might:

Ensure Fullstory’s most strategic customers receive maximum value from their investment in our platform, utilizing key features that drive their intended business outcomes and documenting value & ROI delivered

Create a strong partnership with your Sales counterparts to build and nurture relationships across your customer base that lead to retention and expansion

Monitor overall customer usage data, health indicators, and renewal dates to prioritize your engagement. Take proactive ownership of at-risk customers, effectively leveraging and creating playbooks as powerful tools to drive desired outcomes.

Serve as a customer advocate to Fullstory’s internal teams, adeptly mobilizing internal resources across the business as needed to deliver on customer goals.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

4+ years of experience in customer success management, consulting, account management or a related field.

Ability to analyze information, make connections, demonstrate deep-level thinking, and deliver expert advice via business reviews and customer engagements.

Ability to collaborate with teams of all sizes while also being able to work independently as a self-starter

Proven experience building relationships across complex enterprise environments, including effective communication at the VP level and above.

Excellent relationship-building skills, including the ability to grow and nurture relationships with internal stakeholders

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Increased Value Realization across your book of business

Renewals won in collaboration with your Account Executive

Expansions opportunities created in collaboration with your Account Executive

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Customer value stories shared internally

Customer expansion opportunities shared with your Account Executive

The base salary for this position ranges from $100, 000 - $105,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $142,857 - $150, 000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!