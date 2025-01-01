This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As the Lead Marketing Analyst, you will report to the VP, Demand and support building our reporting frameworks, pipeline modeling and forecasting, and conduct strategic analysis that enables the marketing team to successfully meet objectives.

Every day you will put the “data-driven” into marketing decision making. You will partner with marketing leaders, marketing practitioners and business analytics teams to ensure our approach to planning and execution is metrics-based.

To excel at this role, you must be equally comfortable diving deep into analytics and daily operations as you are advising on high-level strategy.

In a typical day, you might:

Be responsible for comprehensive data analysis, from gathering business requirements and formulating hypotheses, to conducting in-depth data analysis and applying statistical and predictive modeling techniques— including the use of AI and machine learning models to uncover complex patterns and forecast performance . You will also develop visualizations/dashboards and effectively communicate findings and actionable insights to both business stakeholders and non-technical audiences.

Offer decision-making support and guidance to the Marketing Leadership team and other business owners, based on data-driven analysis. This includes tracking and reporting on campaign-level ROI of marketing activities to ensure effectiveness and continued investment.

Construct, manage, and communicate detailed reports, visualizations, and other tools to provide business insights and demonstrate marketing impact.

Find and troubleshoot operational process gaps and deficiencies and suggest where improvements can be made based on findings

Partner with Finance and BI teams on internal planning processes, including budgeting, forecasting, and attribution.

Collaborate across teams to foster a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Here's what we're looking for:

Expert knowledge with business intelligence tools (Looker strongly preferred) and web analytics and marketing tools (e.g. Fullstory, Google Analytics, Salesforce, Marketo)

Extensive marketing analytics and data manipulation experience along with a high proficiency in SQL

Ample experience building regressions, time series, forecasting, and attribution models from scratch.

Deep understanding and desire to continue growing in the evolving B2B SaaS marketing space

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Create and maintain streamlined reporting processes, a core set of Marketing dashboards, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of marketing metrics and insights to stakeholders at all levels.

Conduct in-depth analysis of marketing campaigns and initiatives, identifying trends and patterns to provide actionable recommendations for optimizing marketing strategies and improving ROI.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Establish robust forecasting and predictive modeling capabilities, enabling accurate projections of marketing performance and identifying opportunities for growth and optimization.

Lead the implementation and integration of advanced analytics and visualization tools to enhance the marketing ops team's ability to generate valuable insights and drive data-informed decision making across the organization.

The base salary for this position ranges between $120,000 - $150,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 15% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!