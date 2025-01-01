How Vivid Seats uses Fullstory to improve the ticket-buying experience

Vivid Seats is a leading ticketing marketplace where fans can buy and sell tickets to concerts, sports, theater, and other live events. With offerings across both primary and resale channels, the company serves a wide range of customers—from individuals offloading extra tickets to professional ticket sellers managing inventory.

As a business built around digital engagement, Vivid Seats sees its web and mobile experiences as essential to both customer satisfaction and business performance. By using Fullstory, the team is able to better understand how users interact with their site and app, proactively surface issues, and deliver experiences that move people from browsing to buying.

The challenge

Vivid Seats offers a rich ticket-buying experience, with detailed seat maps, filters, and real-time updates. All that complexity means that sometimes users progress through the funnel in a non-linear fashion, making it harder to see how users are moving through the site—and where they might be getting stuck.

During one test of seat maps for MLB and NFL games, the team noticed a drop in clicks to start checkout. If that drop had carried across the full season, it could have resulted in lost gross order value. The team paused the release, using Fullstory, among other tools, to find out what was going wrong.

They were also dealing with hidden technical issues that weren’t being picked up by tools like Sentry or Datadog RUM. Without more visibility, those problems were hard to catch and even harder to fix.

The solution

Vivid Seats created a small team focused on catching client-side errors. They did this in part using Fullstory’s Session Replay and Conversions to investigate how users were interacting with checkout. With the help of custom events, they identified eight high-priority errors that other monitoring tools had missed—many of them during checkout.

In summary, Fullstory helped Vivid Seats uncover performance and UX problems that weren’t visible in other tools. With that insight, they were able to more effectively prioritize bugs, make updates, and prepare for retesting – ultimately preventing lost revenue and preserving the customer experience.

We were able to detect the issue, see the full experience, and troubleshoot what was going on. Once we released a fix, Fullstory helped us confirm whether the error was still happening. Brad, Senior UX Researcher at Vivid Seats

The team also uses Fullstory to monitor performance of A/B tests across mobile and web. With dashboards set up for in-progress tests, they’re able to track user interactions across key pages and identify areas for improvement—from how users engage with filters to whether they pause to read content during onboarding flows.

The results

Fullstory has helped Vivid Seats catch critical issues, validate fixes, and improve team efficiency. Errors missed by other tools were identified and resolved, leading to smoother checkout experiences and fewer support escalations.

Teams now use Fullstory to track user behavior, test new features, and answer their own questions—reducing reliance on traditional analytics tools. Quick Metrics and Dashboards are shared across functions, helping product, design, engineering, and support teams stay aligned and move faster.

Adoption has grown significantly. What started with a handful of users has expanded to more than 100 across the organization, helping Vivid Seats bring behavioral data into more everyday decisions.

Building on momentum

As usage of Fullstory continues to grow across Vivid Seats, the team is focused on making insights even more accessible. UX researchers are mentoring teammates, reviewing dashboards, and helping others get up to speed—ensuring data is used accurately and effectively.

There’s also growing interest in expanding Fullstory’s impact, from AI-powered features to finding new ways to segment user behavior for more personalized outreach. With more teams involved and more questions being answered, Fullstory is becoming a core part of how Vivid Seats delivers better experiences across web and mobile.

Ready to see what Fullstory could unlock for your team? Request a demo to explore the platform in action.



