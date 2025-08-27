Join us for an exclusive Financial Services Innovation Evening on October 8th in London, an event designed for VPs, Directors and Senior Managers. In partnership with Red Badger, we'll explore how to use behavioural data to create seamless, secure user experiences that build trust, reduce fraud, and drive retention.



Expect digital experience insights from speakers including Bupa and WorldRemit, and take part in interactive workshops within an evening designed to encourage informal networking. Food and drink, and a beautiful view of London, will be provided.

Spaces are limited: register your interest now.

📅 8th October

⏰ 5pm onwards

📍 Red Badger Offices, 2 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF

Agenda

17:00 - 17:30: Check-in and Networking Drinks & Food

17:30 - 17:45: Welcome & State of the Market by Fullstory

17:45 - 18:15: Panel: Moments & Metrics that Matter in Financial Services

18:15 - 18:30: Break

18:30 - 19:00: Innovation Insights

Bupa presents: Mastering the End To End Digital Customer Lifecycle

TBC Bank presents: Hyper-Personalisation At Scale & Optimising the User Journey

19:00 - 19:15: Break

19:15 - 19:30: Innovation Break Outs

19:30 - 19:45: Wrap up

19:45 - 21:00: Networking Opportunity & Event Closes

In partnership with

