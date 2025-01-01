const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())
for (const frame of session) { if (frame.error) escalate(frame) }
assert(context.realtime === true) // no waiting on the report
let clearance = level >= 2 ? 'granted' : 'pending'
diff --git a/experience.ts b/experience.ts
+ const ground = truth.from(fullcapture)
- const guess = sample.from(tags)
const loop = await fs.agentic.subscribe({ scope: 'session' })
if (friction.detected) { act(context.now()) }
export async function capture(event) { return fullcapture(event) }
mcp.tools.register('fullstory.search', { input: SessionQuery })
// see -> understand -> act -> improve
const signal = replay.filter(s => s.rage > 0).map(toIssue)
await storyai.summarize({ sessions, window: '15m' })
0x4F 0x2A 0x11 0xC7 0x99 0x3E 0xB0 0x07 0xC7 0x99
type Behavior = { who: User; what: Action[]; when: Instant }
router.post('/bash/register', (req, res) => res.status(201).send())