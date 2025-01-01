Fullstory presents

Bash

Rewire your role : rewire your future

Save your spot

Initiative: November 10 // 10 AM EST

// 001 the invitation

Experiences are becoming agentic. Are you ready for it?

Join us for #Bash_, a customer innovation day for the people building what comes next. See how behavioral intelligence, Agentic Loops, and MCP are changing the way teams understand digital experiences, and giving builders the context to find problems, create solutions, and take action.

One room. One day. Real data, real code, and the engineers who ship on top of it.

Less dashboards. More bashing.

// 002 the run of show

One day, four blocks

  • 01Opening bash

    Where behavioral intelligence is headed, and what it means for the people building on top of it. Short on slides, heavy on what is actually shipping.

  • 02Build block

    Hands on with MCP, the Fullstory API, and Agentic Loops. Wire up a live integration against your own environment with our engineers in the room.

  • 03Break it

    Debug against real behavioral data. Find the friction, trace it in session replay, and watch the reflex loop close: see, understand, act, improve.

  • 04Ship it

    Demo what you built to the room. The best fix walks out with more than bragging rights.

// 003 clearance

Who this room is for

#Bash_ is built for builders. If you own the code, the data layer, or the experience itself, this is your day.

Engineers

Front end and full stack teams who own what users actually touch.

Architects

The people wiring the data layer and deciding what gets captured.

Product builders

Teams shipping weekly who need context faster than a report cycle.

Data and AI teams

Anyone feeding real-time behavioral context into an agent.

// 004 last call

Stop analyzing what happened.

Act on what is happening. November 10, 10 AM EST. The room is capped.

Save your spot