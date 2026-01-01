Fullstory MCP

Agentic Session Review

See the exact moment

Other tools hand your agent a summary of a session. Fullstory hands it the session itself, as structured data rather than raw video, so your agent spends its context on signal instead of footage.

The Fullstory way A map first. Then zoom to the moment. Your agent reads the whole session as structured data, finds the one moment that matters, and opens the exact frame with the DOM behind it. 01:23 exact frame rage ×4 Promo code Code invalid Apply div.promo-field › button.apply[disabled] The exact frame the user saw, plus the DOM behind it. Other AI session replay tools Pour the whole session in, and hope Raw video on fast-forward, a frame a second. The agent spends its tokens on footage and still slides past the moment that mattered. playing 8× · 1 fps ? A blurry 8x video. The moment that matters blurs right past.

A model watching the video can tell you the screen looked wrong. Reading that same session as data, your agent names the element, the console error, and the network call behind the moment, and it can scan every session instead of the handful someone had time to queue up.