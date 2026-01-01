Catch the friction without leaving your workflow
Connect Fullstory MCP in under two minutes and find where your users get stuck, without leaving your AI harness.
What are the biggest frustrations across our site in the last 7 days? Rank by user count.
- build_segment
- compute_metric
- get_sessions
- Rage clicks on “Apply promo” · 1,240 users
- Dead clicks on shipping estimate · 610
- Card-number field abandons · 420
See the exact moment
Other tools hand your agent a summary of a session. Fullstory hands it the session itself, as structured data rather than raw video, so your agent spends its context on signal instead of footage.
Your agent reads the whole session as structured data, finds the one moment that matters, and opens the exact frame with the DOM behind it.
Raw video on fast-forward, a frame a second. The agent spends its tokens on footage and still slides past the moment that mattered.
A model watching the video can tell you the screen looked wrong. Reading that same session as data, your agent names the element, the console error, and the network call behind the moment, and it can scan every session instead of the handful someone had time to queue up.
Agentic Session Review is how your agent works a session: it opens the session and read the component tree behind each frame, so it can name the exact moment and the exact element.
Add the skill from the public repo. fullstory:session-review
“Find sessions from the last 24 hours that hit an error and dropped out, then review the worst one and tell me what broke.”
Connect in a few clicks
Works in the tools you already work in.
Behavioral data with receipts. Build segments, compute metrics, then pull the real session behind any number.
Authentication and Permission
- Every person signs in as themselves, in the browser. No keys to copy or store.
- Your agent reaches only what your own Fullstory account already reaches.
- Alt: Headless jobs authenticate with an API key as a Bearer token.
Find sessions. Get answers.
Curated expertise to run over and over
This is a curated library of skills from the Fullstory community that we test and maintain, so the answers hold up.The Skills Library
“I don't need to learn the UI. I don't need to understand how to create a segment. I can just prompt.”Product designer
Prompt once. Run it daily.
Three example routines that top Fullstory MCP users run today, with the exact prompt behind each.
Catch failures before customers report them
Error logs catch the errors that throw, not the user who rage-clicked a dead button and left.A scheduled agent watches for those silent drop-offs and sizes who is affected.
no logged error. Rank by users affected.
“The MCP flagged something for me that I don't think we would have picked up in any way.”Director of CX and optimization