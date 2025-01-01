Unlock safer, more seamless gambling experiences
Harness behavioral data to optimize in-game experiences, reduce friction, and enhance player satisfaction. Identify and resolve pain points to effectively increase customer loyalty and drive higher ROI.
Casumo enhances player experience and accelerates issue resolution
Casumo enhanced online gambling experiences using Fullstory’s insights to accelerate issue resolution and streamline key processes to boost player satisfaction.
Rank tackles time-sensitive issues and scores more conversions
Utilizing Fullstory, Rank quickly diagnosed and addressed browser-based promotion errors during a major sporting event, ensuring a seamless player experience and maximizing conversion potential.
Jumbo saves thousands by identifying critical bug
Jumbo Interactive leveraged Fullstory to quickly detect and fix critical bugs, improve user experience and boost conversion rates.
MYOB increases privacy, while saving critical engineering time
Fullstory helped MYOB create a streamlined process to identify and resolve bugs swiftly while ensuring compliance with PII regulations
Mitigate bugs
Troubleshoot bugs in real-time to resolve issues faster and avoid abandoned carts, directly boosting revenue and decreasing engineering time.
Detect fraudulent activity
Leverage real-time analytics and session replay to help sports & online casinos quickly identify and neutralize fraud, safeguarding both sensitive player data and company revenue.
See how MYOB utilized session replay to surface issues faster →
Target user-specific discounting
Get near real-time data on checkout sessions and turn player frustration into delight with timely, targeted offers and personalized discounts when issues arise.
See how Shoppers Drug Mart offset frustration with targeted discounts →
Grow revenue
Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the user journeys, reducing risk of interference with time sensitive gaming plays that could impact revenue.
Drive engagement
Boost player satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.
Build loyalty
Address critical needs in real-time to foster trust and keep your players coming back for more.
“identified a major bug”
"Within weeks of the Fullstory code being installed, we identified a major bug... Our error monitoring tool never surfaced the issue, and even if it had, we would not have had the context or the total impact of users affected…”
“insights on errors”
“These dashboards not only help us ensure that our release was rolled out successfully, but also offer us insights on errors that might come up, or provide us with alerts on certain key metrics”
