Unlock safer, more seamless gambling experiences

Harness behavioral data to optimize in-game experiences, reduce friction, and enhance player satisfaction. Identify and resolve pain points to effectively increase customer loyalty and drive higher ROI.

87%

Reduction in time to resolution at Casumo

50%

Users affected by an issue Rank Group quickly diagnosed with Fullstory

10k+

Saved by finding and fixing bugs with Fullstory at Jumbo Interactive

Casumo enhances player experience and accelerates issue resolution

Casumo enhanced online gambling experiences using Fullstory’s insights to accelerate issue resolution and streamline key processes to boost player satisfaction.

87% reduction in time to resolution
50% faster issue detection
Rank tackles time-sensitive issues and scores more conversions

Utilizing Fullstory, Rank quickly diagnosed and addressed browser-based promotion errors during a major sporting event, ensuring a seamless player experience and maximizing conversion potential.

90%of users saw improved landing page experiences
70%of Rank's users affected by mobile UI improvement
Jumbo saves thousands by identifying critical bug

Jumbo Interactive leveraged Fullstory to quickly detect and fix critical bugs, improve user experience and boost conversion rates.

3% increase in overall conversion rate
7+ business critical bugs identified
MYOB increases privacy, while saving critical engineering time

Fullstory helped MYOB create a streamlined process to identify and resolve bugs swiftly while ensuring compliance with PII regulations

25% of engineering time saved
3teams utilizing Fullstory cross-functionally
Mitigate bugs

Troubleshoot bugs in real-time to resolve issues faster and avoid abandoned carts, directly boosting revenue and decreasing engineering time.

See how Jumbo quickly identified and resolved bugs →

Detect fraudulent activity

Leverage real-time analytics and session replay to help sports & online casinos quickly identify and neutralize fraud, safeguarding both sensitive player data and company revenue.

See how MYOB utilized session replay to surface issues faster →

Target user-specific discounting

Get near real-time data on checkout sessions and turn player frustration into delight with timely, targeted offers and personalized discounts when issues arise.

See how Shoppers Drug Mart offset frustration with targeted discounts →

Grow revenue

Grow revenue

Leverage Fullstory’s session replay to pinpoint and remove friction in the user journeys, reducing risk of interference with time sensitive gaming plays that could impact revenue.

Drive engagement

Drive engagement

Boost player satisfaction and engagement with optimized site and app experiences powered by data-driven insights from Fullstory.

Build loyalty

Build loyalty

Address critical needs in real-time to foster trust and keep your players coming back for more.

5-star rating

“identified a major bug”

"Within weeks of the Fullstory code being installed, we identified a major bug... Our error monitoring tool never surfaced the issue, and even if it had, we would not have had the context or the total impact of users affected…”

5-star rating

“insights on errors”

“These dashboards not only help us ensure that our release was rolled out successfully, but also offer us insights on errors that might come up, or provide us with alerts on certain key metrics”

